Nelly Hit With Ecstacy Possession Arrest

BYCole Blake726 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nelly Surprises St. Louis Fans For VEVO GO Show Presented By Vitamin Water
ST. LOUIS - OCTOBER 15: Nelly performs during the VEVO GO show presented by Vitamin Water at Blueberry Hill on October 15, 2010 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images for VEVO)
Nelly's mugshot is already going around social media.

Nelly was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gaming Division at the Hollywood Casino around 5:00 AM on Wednesday over a failure to appear warrant from 2018 out of Maryland Heights. To make matters worse, he was in possession of four ecstasy pills, a controlled substance, and was without insurance at the time. Maryland Heights Police picked him up from the highway patrol and placed him under arrest. He's since been released from jail.

Nelly has yet to speak out on the situation on social media. His mugshot is currently floating around the internet, in which he appears in a black hoodie with a white t-shirt and a necklace. His eyes are somewhat red.

Read More: Ashanti & Nelly Host Yet Another Baby Shower With Friends & Family And Fans Can't Get Enough

Nelly Performs At The BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, Nelly performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

When The Neighborhood Talk posted the mugshot on Instagram, fans had plenty of reactions. "This man has had heroin, cocaine and pills found on his tour bus throughout the years and a couple years ago he was so high when he performed people thought he was possessed and y’all surprised? Am I the only one that remembers all this," one user commented. Nelly previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in 2015. Another social media user referenced the news that he and Ashanti are getting their own reality show. "Well DAM NELLY!!!! bad look after getting millions dollars for that NEW 'family reality show' with your new wifey…." they wrote.

Nelly Arrested Outside St. Louis

Nelly and Ashanti are currently married after reconciling following a decade spent apart. The two are also expecting their first child together. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nelly on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Nelly & Ashanti To Star In Their Own Reality Show Ahead Of Welcoming 1st Child Together

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...