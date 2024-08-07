Nelly Hit With Ecstacy Possession Arrest

Nelly's mugshot is already going around social media.

Nelly was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gaming Division at the Hollywood Casino around 5:00 AM on Wednesday over a failure to appear warrant from 2018 out of Maryland Heights. To make matters worse, he was in possession of four ecstasy pills, a controlled substance, and was without insurance at the time. Maryland Heights Police picked him up from the highway patrol and placed him under arrest. He's since been released from jail.

Nelly has yet to speak out on the situation on social media. His mugshot is currently floating around the internet, in which he appears in a black hoodie with a white t-shirt and a necklace. His eyes are somewhat red.

Nelly Performs At The BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, Nelly performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

When The Neighborhood Talk posted the mugshot on Instagram, fans had plenty of reactions. "This man has had heroin, cocaine and pills found on his tour bus throughout the years and a couple years ago he was so high when he performed people thought he was possessed and y’all surprised? Am I the only one that remembers all this," one user commented. Nelly previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in 2015. Another social media user referenced the news that he and Ashanti are getting their own reality show. "Well DAM NELLY!!!! bad look after getting millions dollars for that NEW 'family reality show' with your new wifey…." they wrote.

Nelly Arrested Outside St. Louis