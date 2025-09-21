St. Louis rapper Nelly is facing a misdemeanor assault charge in Missouri after a casino security guard accused him of shoving his way past an entrance checkpoint in July.

Court filings show prosecutors charged the artist, born Cornell Haynes Jr., on Sept. 4 in connection with the July 15 incident at Ameristar Casino in St. Charles. A guard told investigators that Nelly attempted to enter the casino without showing a player’s card. When blocked, the guard claimed the rapper pushed him “in the chest with his right hand, balled in a fist,” before walking onto the gaming floor.

Authorities confirmed the guard was not injured. Still, prosecutors said Nelly must appear in court in October. A spokesperson for St. Charles County confirmed he will be photographed and fingerprinted but released without bond.

Nelly’s representatives have rejected the account, framing the encounter as an overreaction by casino staff. “An overzealous guard blocked his path and invaded his space,” a spokesperson said. “Nelly guided him aside with minimal contact and no harm.”

The statement added that casino management later apologized and invited the rapper back. Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators appears to show the guard stepping close to Nelly before the artist entered.

Nelly Missouri Gaming Incident

The charge comes less than a year after Nelly’s last legal clash with Missouri gaming authorities. In August 2024, he was detained at Hollywood Casino in St. Charles after winning several jackpots.

Police ran his identification, discovered outstanding traffic warrants, and briefly held him. His attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said the rapper was “targeted by an out-of-line officer” and humiliated when handcuffed in front of patrons. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell later declined to bring charges in that case.

Nelly, 50, has balanced the scrutiny with developments in his personal life. He married singer Ashanti in December 2023, and the couple welcomed a son in July.