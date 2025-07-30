Nelly & Ashanti Celebrate Their Son KK's First Birthday With Wholesome Family Photos

BY Cole Blake 241 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Visit Good Day New York - June 24, 2025
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: (L-R) Ashanti and Nelly are seen after a segment of "Good Day New York" on June 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images)
Nelly and Ashanti welcomed Kareem Kenkaide Haynes as their first son, last year, after tying the knot in 2023.

Nelly and Ashanti celebrated their son Kareem Kenkaide Haynes's first birthday by throwing him a lavish party in Long Island on Saturday. According to PEOPLE, the couple decked out the Kunda and Friends themed bash with a dual slide, playpen, and a race track with cars and trucks. Several celebrities were in attendance as well, including LL Cool J, Lloyd, and more. Louisa Kiwana Olafuyi, the co-creator of Kunda and Friends, also flew from Uganda.

"We cannot believe KK is 1,” Nelly and Ashanti told PEOPLE. “This year has flown by and we have enjoyed every minute of seeing his milestones, funny moments and growth. He brings us and our family so much joy.”

Ashanti and Nelly welcomed KK as their first son, last year. The two originally dated from 2003 to 2013, but split up for nearly a decade. In 2021, they ran into one another during the Verzuz between Fat Joe and Ja Rule.

Read More: Nelly Reveals His Favorite Song By Wife Ashanti Is This 2002 Heartbroken Ballad

Nelly & Ashanti's Relationship

Speaking with Bootleg Kev, earlier this year, Nelly revealed that he was actually with somebody else at the event. “When I went to Verzuz, I had somebody with me,” he admitted. “We didn’t even talk. I just went over, got a hug…break the ice…We didn’t talk for another almost 8-9 months to a year. We didn’t have a conversation.” Eventually, they did rekindle their romance and the two tied the knot at a private ceremony in 2023.

Ashanti previously discussed her and Nelly's decision to initially shield KK from the public eye while promoting their reality series Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together. "I just feel like I'm kind of like a mama bear already, you know? Very protective. And I just feel like, I didn't wanna show my son to the world," she said at a panel at the American Black Film Festival, earlier this year. "I haven't even posted him on Instagram or anything like that. I just feel like those moments are very sacred to me, and we'll make the decision on when he's ready to pop out and show."

Read More: Ashanti Presses Nelly About The Unknown Woman He Took To Their "Verzuz" Reencounter

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room Relationships Nelly Reveals He Rushed To Marry Ashanti To Prevent Her From Becoming A "Baby Mama" 2.9K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 21.6K
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg & Willie Nelson Have A New Song Coming 6.5K
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion 5.3K
Comments 0