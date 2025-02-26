Ashanti Reveals Why She's Ready To Have More Children With Nelly

JuicyFest 2024 - Auckland
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 06: Ashanti performs at JuicyFest at North Harbour Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage)
Ashanti is riding high with husband Nelly, but she admits that she's eager to expand their family.

Ashanti and Nelly have become one of the most beloved couples in hip hop. They dominated the 2000s, broke up, and then found each other again in the 2020s. It's been wonderful to watch, and it's given both of them a second wind in terms of their careers. Everybody wants to learn more about the pop rap queen and king of the aughts. Ashanti was asked about the prospect of having more children during a recent E! News interview, and she said yes for a very specific reason.

Ashanti told the outlet that she "absolutely" wants to expand her family. She recently gave birth to her first child, a son, but admitted that she would like to have a daughter to balance the house out. Ashanti even alluded to have several more children with Nelly. "We’re going to add some more," the singer noted. "Definitely a girl to balance it out. I’m outnumbered in the house right now. So, a girl would be great." She also gushed about the ways in which motherhood has changed her life. "I am feeling amazing, incredibly pleased, humbled," she explained. "My life has completely changed for the better. My cup is full."

What Is The Name Of Nelly And Ashanti's Son?

This is not the first time Ashanti has sung the praises of motherhood. She told Parents.com that giving birth to her first child, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, has actually impacted the projects she gets involved with. Ashanti may not have been as compelled to star in the upcoming film No Address otherwise. The singer plays a homeless veteran, and credited her son for heightening her sense of empathy. "Having a child magnifies the love and the humility [that one has for their circumstances]," Ashanti explained. "And, sometimes I'm just so grateful for my mom, cousins, aunties, and family."

Ashanti and Nelly nicknamed their son "KK." The singer admitted to ABC News that there was some debate as to what his name was ultimately going to be. "We were going back and forth for a long time on his name and he was very adamant," she admitted. "He was like this is what I want, I love this." Ashanti also praised Nelly for coming up with the middle name Kenkaide, which is the name of her father.

