Ashanti Opens Up About Her Baby Boy With Nelly And Shows Off Postpartum Body

My 00's Playlist Featuring: Ludacris, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Fat Joe, Twista And Mike Jones - Sugar Land, TX
SUGAR LAND, TEXAS - JANUARY 26: Ja Rule and Ashanti perform on stage during the My 00's Playlist at Smart Financial Centre on January 26, 2024 in Sugar Land, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams / WireImage/Getty Images)
Ashanti revealed some wholesome details about the origin of her child Kareem Kenkaide Haynes' name.

Ashanti is now a mother, and she and Nelly couldn't be happier about the birth of their child, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes. Moreover, she recently shared a lot of details with fans, including an update on her postpartum body. "Four weeks postpartum, you have no idea what this body can do," she said in an Instagram post while showing off her belly. "Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol. I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings! This is what postpartum looks like I’m loving these super cozy @fridamom shorts! I’m so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, boy," she captioned the post.

Furthermore, Ashanti also spoke with Entertainment Tonight with some more insights on her newfound motherhood. "His name is Kareem Kenkaide Haynes,” she relayed. “His dad named him with a lot of pride." Also, the New York native explained why they paid tribute to her father by making his first name their child's middle name. "My dad has only girls, so Nelly was just like, ‘I think that would be really, really dope.' This was all his idea," she remarked.

Ashanti Shows Off Postpartum Body

"He actually came a little early," Ashanti said of Kareem's birth on July 18. "[His] dad had to fly in last minute which was awesome. Just all of these emotions happening at one time, just knowing that this is your person, this is your purpose, this is what it’s supposed to be. And the three of us together, we were all able to hold each other. It was incredible to watch just how confident and gentle and how soothing he is with his son. It was just an amazing, incredible feeling.

"It’s just an immense feeling,” Ashanti continued. "When I look in his eyes, or when I pick him up and I kiss him, it’s an overwhelming feeling of love and admiration and giving. This little boy has my entire soul wrapped around his finger." Many congratulations to the happy couple, and we wish them the best on their family journey.

