Nelly & Ashanti Keep Second Pregnancy Rumors Alive & Well With New Year's Performance

NCAA Football: Big 12 Football Championship-Texas Christian at Kansas State
Dec 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Grammy winning recording artist Ashanti sings the national anthem before the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Watch those drinks!

Ashanti and Nelly are still one of the Internet's favorite couples, and the world wants to see them continue to grow... Even without their permission. Moreover, after they welcomed their first child into the world, people are already speculating that they're expecting another baby, especially after a recent joint performance for New Year's Eve. "Hey, what are you doing? What is that?" the rapper asked the singer as she took a drink from her cup. "It’s water," she replied, a statement that paired with her hands being constantly on her belly to make for another second pregnancy theory for fans.

Of course, this is all just speculative and based on interpretive rumor at the end of the day, so take this assumption with a grain of salt. We'll have to wait until Ashanti and Nelly are ready to announce or comment on anything, whether they preview their next bundle of joy or let fans know that they're not there yet. Either way, both of them will continue to steal social media's hearts and express their love for one another and their new family.

Ashanti & Nelly Fuel Second Pregnancy Rumors

"We are both very strong-headed, strong-willed," Ashanti told Entertainment Tonight of Nelly during an interview. "When two leaders come together... I don't tell him all the time, but I've learned a lot. About just being grateful and graceful, and giving people grace. Being open-minded and level-headed and not too emotional. I'm a little bit dramatic, as he says. To have my soulmate, like, my person, my best friend, my protector, you know, it's an amazing feeling. I think, just, the universe just doesn't make mistakes."

"Oh, man, that was a good one!" Nelly reacted to Ashanti's flowers. "She's a great person, she's a great mother. Even when it comes to like, doing this, having birthday parties, and things like that. So to have that person with me is, like, yeah, that's it, you know what I'm saying? Plus, you seen her in Resident Evil? She shoot that thing, too." We'll see whether this couple actually has another baby on the way or if social media is just trying too hard to celebrate them. There's plenty of celebration already!

...