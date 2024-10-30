Ashanti Delivers Impressive National Anthem Performance At The World Series In New York

Ashanti's vocals never fail to impress.

It's been an incredibly busy year for Ashanti. The songstress welcomed her first child in July with Nelly and revealed that the two of them got married last December. She's also been hard at work performing, hitting the gym, and more. Yesterday, she even performed the national anthem ahead of Game 4 of the World Series.

Unsurprisingly and per usual, her vocals were extremely impressive and earned big reactions from fans in attendance. This included her husband Nelly, who was quick to commend her afterwards. In a sweet clip he shared on his Instagram Story, he couldn't contain his pride. “You did a great job!” he repeated before kissing her. “That’s how we do it! That’s how them Haynes do it, baby!”

Read More: Nelly Congratulates Ashanti With Adorable Birthday Party Montage

Fans Cheer For Ashanti As She Performs National Anthem

Ashanti's performance took place after Fat Joe's the day prior. He provided fans with a medley of hits like "Lean Back" and "All The Way Up." Unfortunately, many social media users felt like he failed to live up to Ice Cube's performance ahead of Game 1, which received universal praise. Ashanti's national anthem performance isn't the only thing she's celebrating as of late, however. Earlier this month, she turned 44 and celebrated alongside loved ones at a birthday bash.

Of course, Nelly hopped online at the time to share a sweet montage from the party and to wish her a happy birthday with a heartfelt message. "Happy Bday To the most beautiful woman in the world," he wrote. "Putting Smiles on your face is something i wake thinking about and the thing I love doing the most... grateful to have someone who loves and appreciate me as much as I do them ... love you mama." What do you think of Ashanti performing the national anthem ahead of Game 4 of the World Series? How did she do? What about Nelly's reaction to the impressive performance? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.