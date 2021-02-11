National Anthem
- SportsReba McEntire, Post Malone, And Andra Day To Perform Super Bowl Pregame SongsMcEntire is on the national anthem, Malone is perfoming "America the Beautiful", and Day is singing "Lift Every Voice And Sing".By Ben Mock
- SportsNe-Yo's NBA In-Season Tournament Final Look Gets Absolutely RoastedNe-Yo went hatless to perform the National Anthem at the final of the NBA Cup.By Ben Mock
- SportsFlavor Flav Rakes In National Anthem Offers Following Outstanding PerformanceFlavor Flav is entertaining new opportunities.By Alexander Cole
- Music50 Cent Reacts To Flavor Flav's Surprising National Anthem Performance50 Cent couldn't help but clown on Flav a bit.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsFlavor Flav Delivers Incredible Rendition Of The National Anthem: WatchFlavor Flav was getting some love for his performance.By Alexander Cole
- MusicQueen Latifah Captivates Fans With Her Grand National Anthem PerformanceQueen Latifah was the queen of New York last night. By Zachary Horvath
- ViralJordin Sparks Gets Clowned By Social Media For National Anthem PerformanceWhile people poked fun at the performance, many said that she doesn't deserve the same criticism as Fergie's infamous performance.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsMacy Gray Questions Whether LeBron Was Really Laughing At HerMacy Gray is skeptical that LeBron James was disrespecting her.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Couldn't Contain Himself During Macy Gray's National AnthemMacy Gray's National Anthem received some hilarious reactions.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureHalsey Will Make Her Acting Debut Alongside Sydney Sweeney In "National Anthem""National Anthem" will be Tony Tost's directorial debut.By Hayley Hynes
- GramBrandy Receives Praise From Brother Ray J Following National Anthem At Rams Vs. 49ers GameThe singer paid homage to her mentor and friend Whitney Houston, donning a 'fit reminiscent to the late legend's 1991 Super Bowl look.By Erika Marie
- NewsJacquees Turns Viral National Anthem Rendition Into New Song With 2 ChainzJacquees shares his new song "Land Of The Free" with 2 Chainz after going viral with his rendition of the national anthem.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJacquees Sings National Anthem At Lakers Game & The Internet Swiftly ReactedThe self-proclaimed King of R&B was more than thrilled to take to the mic before the game.By Erika Marie
- SportsFans Rave After Keke Palmer Performs National Anthem For World Series DebutThe multi-talented Palmer knocked it out of the park.By Taylor McCloud
- SportsNBA Puts The Kibosh On Mark Cuban's Anthem PlansMark Cuban and the Mavericks were about to stop playing the anthem at games.By Alexander Cole