Flavor Flav Rakes In National Anthem Offers Following Outstanding Performance

Flavor Flav found himself going viral over the weekend. On Sunday night, he got to perform the National Anthem at the Milwaukee Bucks game. Overall, it was a spirited performance. While some didn't like what he pulled off, others found it to be refreshing. He tried to hit some hard notes, and he got there. Although there are detractors, there are way more people who have a positive outlook on all of it. After all, it is not like he pulled a Roseanne Barr or something. He was respectful and sang his heart out.

Following the performance, Flavor Flav was interviewed by TMZ about his rendition. As he explains, he did it for his family members who served in the armed forces. "When I sang that national anthem, I was singing it for them because they're not here to sing it for themselves," he revealed. "I did that in honor of my family and also for a lot of other people's families, too, that fought for this country." Needless to say, his intentions were very pure, and it is very much appreciated.

Flavor Flav Enjoyed His Performance

Furthermore, Flavor Flav unveiled that two other teams have actually reached out to him in regards to his talents. He hasn't yet said whether or not he will do it, however, they are offers that are very much on the table. This just goes to show that other teams understand how valuable his talents can be. If he does another similar performance, then there is a chance to go viral. This subsequently leads to more social value for the teams while Flav gets to continue getting praise.

Needless to say, this whole saga has worked out for everyone that is involved. Hopefully, we get to see and hear more from Flav, in the not-so-distant future. Let us know what you think of his recent performance, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

