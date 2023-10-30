50 Cent Reacts To Flavor Flav’s Surprising National Anthem Performance

50 Cent couldn’t help but clown on Flav a bit.

Earlier this week, Flavor Flav got the honor of performing the National Anthem. It was during a basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. While the performance divided fans, one thing you can say for sure is that he gave it his all. He also took to Twitter to share his thoughts afterward. “The anthem was a long-time bucket list item … that was fun! I can’t live my life worried about what people might say about me. I won’t let that stop me from trying new things and doing things I wanna do. Some people might not like that. But a sure failure is if you stop trying," he said in a tweet.

Now, 50 Cent is reacting to the performance in a new Instagram post. In the caption of the video 50 had the jokes. "WTF 🤦‍♂️I think this means we going to war, this is a sign f*ck it get the strap," the text attached to the video reads. Fans in the comments had jokes of their own. "Someone said its better than fergie," one viewer said referencing the singer's famous anthem flub. But others tried to defend Flav's performance. "He’s actually a better singer than most these rappers with autotune on 1000%," one of the top comment reads. Check out 50 Cent's post reacting to the performance below.

50 Cent Clowning On Flavor Flav For His National Anthem

50 Cent does much more commenting on social and political matters than he does making music these days. Most notably he had a LOT to say about Jada Pinkett Smith. During a recent spat of promotional interviews for her memoir she discussed Tupac, which 50 trolled her over. “Thug Life, Jada in New York looking for puffy. LOL you think you gonna get away with this,” he captioned a picture of her shared on Instagram.

A few weeks ago 50 shared some throwback pictures of him and Eminem. It was a celebration of the rapper's birthday that proved the pair of signees go way back. What do you think of 50 Cent's response to Flavor Flav's recent national anthem performance? Let us know in the comment section below.

