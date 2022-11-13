flavor flav
- MusicPublic Enemy: Where Are They Now?A close look at the lives and careers of Public Enemy. By TeeJay Small
- Music50 Cent Reacts To Flavor Flav's Surprising National Anthem Performance50 Cent couldn't help but clown on Flav a bit.By Lavender Alexandria
- GossipFlavor Flav's Career Controlled By His Manager & Girlfriend, Sources AllegeMany fans expressed concern for the rap legend after reports suggested that these individuals are negatively influencing his life.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVFlavor Flav Might Be The Next Star On "I'm A Celebrity": ReportMany individuals and the Women's Aid charity organization expressed concern for this move considering his past crimes.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFlavor Flav Says Eminem Is The "Best Rapper" AliveThe rapper was visiting Eminem's mom's Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicPublic Enemy's "It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back" Turns 35Public Enemy's seminal second album "It Takes a Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back" is as relevant today as it was 35 years ago.By Mike Fugere
- MusicFlavor Flav Marks Sober Milestones From Drugs, Cigarettes & Alcohol"Look forward not backwards," the rap legend advised to those struggling through similar trials.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentWho Was In Public Enemy?Immerse yourself in the influential world of Public Enemy, the iconic rap group that reshaped hip hop. By Jake Skudder
- EntertainmentFlavor Flav Visits Harvard & Gifts The School His Iconic Clock ChainFlavor Flav had a special gift for HarvardBy Precious Gibson
- MusicFlavor Flav Is A Huge Taylor Swift, Wore Shirt With Her Lyrics To iHeartRadio Music AwardsYou saw that right: Flavor Flav is a Swiftie. He chatted with multiple reporters and boasted about his love for the pop star.By Erika Marie
- SongsThe Best Flavor Flav Songs, RankedHip-Hop's veteran, Flavor Flav's best songs of all time according to us. By Ruby Adele
- Pop CultureFlavor Flav Details Battling $2,400 A Day Drug AddictionFlavor Flav said he spent a total of $5M over six years on drugs at the height of his addiction.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureFlavor Flav Goes Off On Spirit Airlines Gate Agent: WatchFlav says he will not apologize for his words toward to agent.By Lawrencia Grose