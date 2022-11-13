Fans know Flavor Flav for his wild outbursts. After all, people have watched him yell on reality television and scream into microphones for years. However, recently, Flav has had to use his loud voice for unfortunate reasons.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images

TMZ Hip Hop obtained a video clip of the 63-year-old cursing out a Spirit Airlines agent after he missed his flight. According to sources, the incident occurred inside the Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday around 11:30 p.m.

As Flav, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr., waited to board his flight to Detroit, he decided to work on his laptop and talk on the phone. Upon noticing that the agent had closed the door, the rapper ran up to her, but she refused to open it. As a result, he missed his flight.

Upset, the New York native argued back and forth with the employee, hurling numerous curse words her way. He was being so aggressive that the worker threatened to call airport security.

As reported by the media outlet, “Flav commonly waits to board after everyone else because people want to take pictures with him … and he doesn’t want to hold up the boarding process.”

Allegedly, Spirit opened the gates to let other passengers in, but closed it on Flav and two others.

When talking to TMZ on the matter, Flav stated, “Spirit Airlines shut the door on me while I was in line to board. I was upset and said some harsh words to the gate agent. I apologize to those who witnessed me acting out of character, [but] do not apologize to Spirit Airlines or the gate agent.”

In more recent news regarding the hip-hop artist, Flav just celebrated two years of sobriety. As a result, he shared an Instagram video and stated, “Guess what? I am two years no cigarettes, two years no alcohol. You know what? I feel real good y’all.”

