Flavor Flav Claims NBC Kicked Him Out Of Rockefeller Tree Lighting

The iconic hype man was upset.

Flavor Flav is a legend. For one generation, he's the hype man for Public Enemy. For another, he's the star of the reality series Flavor of Love. He's someone that is recognized globally, thanks to her signature voice and his clock chain. Or so we thought. Flavor Flav attended the Rockefeller Tree Lighting ceremony on December 4. He was one of several celebrity attendees alongside Jennifer Hudson, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town and Backstreet Boys. Flav was eager to watch Backstreet Boys perform, but the hype man was reportedly kicked out of the event by NBC security.

Flavor Flav took to Twitter shortly after he was kicked out to report what happened. He assured followers that he was invited to the event, and escorted to meet up with the Backstreet Boys. It was during his time backstage that he was allegedly confronted by security. "Security came up to me and says NBC does not want me in this area and I need to leave," he explained. "Their social media woman came up and asked to capture social content." Flavor Flav admitted that the whole incident made him feel "weird," especially as he was forced to exit the event.

Flavor Flav Just Partnered With NBC For The Olympics

Furthermore, Flavor Flav was confused as to what he did wrong. He claims that he was not acting out of control, or being bothersome to the artists slated to perform. "What did I ever do to NBC or anyone," he questioned. "All l ever do is try to spread joy and love. And I think I did that for NBC at the Olympics." Flav is referring to his involvement in the network's coverage of this year's Olympic Games. The Public Enemy icon was brought on as a sponsor and hype man for the U.S. water polo teams. Flavor Flav has a five year sponsorship deal with both the mens and women's teams.

It was a partnership that Flavor Flav was extremely proud of. The hype man told NPR that he was eager to use his fame as a means of spotlighting the U.S. athletes who participated. "We know that water polo is not a big, recognized sport like basketball or baseball or football," he noted. "This sport, I want it to be more known once these girls are out of the water." It's unfortunate that Flav ran into problems with NBC. Hopefully the network and the hip hop fixture can work things out.