Flavor Flav Claps Back At Donald Trump In Passionate Defense Of Taylor Swift

BYCole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Previews
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: Flavor Flav speaks during a Team USA Water Polo press conference at the Main Press Centre on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Flavor Flav wasn't going to stand for Donald Trump's antics.

Flavor Flav expressed his love for Taylor Swift on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday after former President Donald Trump emphatically posted, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on his Truth Social website. It's unclear exactly what prompted the post, but the pop singer endorsed Kamala Harris in the upcoming Presidential Election, last week.

"I LOVE TAYLOR SWIFT,!!" Flav wrote in his response to the situation. When one user in his replies claimed: "Pandering to the swifties? Pretty pathetically hilarious," Flav fired back: "You must be new here,,, allow me to reintroduce myself,,, they call me KING SWIFTIE." He also retweeted Mark Hamil expressing his support for Swift as well.

Read More: Donald Trump Furiously Posts: "I Hate Taylor Swift!" After Kamala Harris Endorsement

Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris

TOPSHOT - This illustration photo taken in Washington, DC on September 10, 2024, shows US singer Taylor Swift's Instagram post endorsing US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Pop superstar Taylor Swift on September 10, 2024, endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris in the US presidential contest against Donald Trump, saying she was a "warrior." "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," she posted on her Instagram account. (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift wrote in her recent endorsement. "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."

Flavor Flav Comes To Taylor Swift's Defense

Outside of politics, Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Check out Flavor Flav's post about her below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Flavor Flav as well as Donald Trump and Taylor Swift on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris Endorsement Sparks Clashing Reactions Online

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...