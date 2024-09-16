Flavor Flav Claps Back At Donald Trump In Passionate Defense Of Taylor Swift

Flavor Flav wasn't going to stand for Donald Trump's antics.

Flavor Flav expressed his love for Taylor Swift on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday after former President Donald Trump emphatically posted, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on his Truth Social website. It's unclear exactly what prompted the post, but the pop singer endorsed Kamala Harris in the upcoming Presidential Election, last week.

"I LOVE TAYLOR SWIFT,!!" Flav wrote in his response to the situation. When one user in his replies claimed: "Pandering to the swifties? Pretty pathetically hilarious," Flav fired back: "You must be new here,,, allow me to reintroduce myself,,, they call me KING SWIFTIE." He also retweeted Mark Hamil expressing his support for Swift as well.

Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris

TOPSHOT - This illustration photo taken in Washington, DC on September 10, 2024, shows US singer Taylor Swift's Instagram post endorsing US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Pop superstar Taylor Swift on September 10, 2024, endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris in the US presidential contest against Donald Trump, saying she was a "warrior." "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," she posted on her Instagram account. (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift wrote in her recent endorsement. "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."

Flavor Flav Comes To Taylor Swift's Defense