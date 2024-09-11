Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris Endorsement Sparks Clashing Reactions Online

BYCole Blake513 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
COMBO-US-VOTE-POLITICS-MUSIC-CELEBRITY-HARRIS-SWIFT
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on September 10, 2024 shows US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris smiles during a presidential debate with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024. American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024.. Taylor Swift, a self-declared "childless cat lady," has endorsed Kamala Harris for president of the United States. The global megastar broke her silence on the current state of US politics September 10, 2024, voicing support for Harris over Donald Trump for the White House, and calling the Democratic candidate a "steady-handed, gifted leader." (Photo by SAUL LOEB and ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEBANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images)
Taylor Swift made her decision after the debate.

Taylor Swift officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in a lengthy statement on Wednesday morning, following her fiery debate against Former President Donald Trump. In her statement, Swift brought up an AI image of her falsely endorsing Trump, the dangers of misinformation, and even threw shade at Trump's running mate, JD Vance.

As for her choice of Harris and Walz, she explained: "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."

Read More: Elon Musk Delivers Creepy Response To Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris Endorsement

Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Cheer On The Chiefs

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 03: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react in a suite during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

There have been plenty of reactions to Swift's endorsement, including from Donald Trump, who brought up Patrick Mahomes' wife on Fox & Friends. “Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan," he said. Harris' running-mate, Tim Walz, also reacted to the news on MSNBC. “I am incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift. I say that also as a cat owner—a fellow cat owner,” Walz said. “That was eloquent and it was clear and that’s the type of courage we need in America to stand up."

Social Media Reacts To Taylor Swift's Endorsement

Check out more of the reactions to Swift's latest post on social media below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Taylor Swift, Kamala Harris, and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Taylor Swift Seemingly Targets Kim Kardashian And Even Kanye West On New "Diss Track"

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...