Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris Endorsement Sparks Clashing Reactions Online

Taylor Swift made her decision after the debate.

Taylor Swift officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in a lengthy statement on Wednesday morning, following her fiery debate against Former President Donald Trump. In her statement, Swift brought up an AI image of her falsely endorsing Trump, the dangers of misinformation, and even threw shade at Trump's running mate, JD Vance.

As for her choice of Harris and Walz, she explained: "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."

Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Cheer On The Chiefs

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 03: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react in a suite during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

There have been plenty of reactions to Swift's endorsement, including from Donald Trump, who brought up Patrick Mahomes' wife on Fox & Friends. “Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan," he said. Harris' running-mate, Tim Walz, also reacted to the news on MSNBC. “I am incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift. I say that also as a cat owner—a fellow cat owner,” Walz said. “That was eloquent and it was clear and that’s the type of courage we need in America to stand up."

