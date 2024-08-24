Plies Questions Black Men Who Don't Support Kamala Harris

Plies isn't a fan of the criticism of Kamala Harris.

Plies addresses Black voters who won't be supporting Kamala Harris in the upcoming Presidential Election in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. In doing so, he told them to look to their own daughters or nieces. "Dear Black Men Who Searching For Reason To Not Like @KamalaHarris Look Your Daughters Or Nieces In Their Face & Tell Them It’ll Be Men Like Yourself. Who Are Going To Question Their Blackness, Their Resume & Their Existence! If They Ever Try To Do The Impossible In This Country!!" Plies wrote.

His argument garnered mixed results from his followers. One user replied: "We evaluate political figures based on their policies, actions, and track record, regardless of their race or gender. Holding our leaders accountable ensures that those in power genuinely advocate for the interests of the communities they represent." Others agreed with the "Hypnotized" rapper. "Talk to em!!!" one user wrote.

Kamala Harris Speaks During Democratic National Convention

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 22: Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic presidential nominee, celebrates on the final night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., on Thursday, August 22, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Plies has been very vocal about supporting Vice President Kamala Harris since she took over for Joe Biden in campaigning as the Democratic candidate in 2024. "This Was A SAD DAY For Mainstream Media & Everyone Else Who Took Pride In Beating Up On A 81yr Old Man. Who Had A Speech Impediment/Stuttering Disorder," Plies wrote online after Biden dropped out of the race. "Y’all Hoped It Never Ended. Y’all Treated Him Like The Convicted Felon & Treated The Convicted Felon Like He Was The President!"

Harris is running against former President Donald Trump, who recently earned the endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Check out Plies' latest remarks on Kamala Harris on X below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Plies and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.