Plies Breaks His Silence On Donald Trump's Conviction

BYGabriel Bras Nevares435 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Saturday's at Compound
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 15: Rapper Plies attends Saturday's at Compound on December 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
As one of Trump's biggest online haters, it was actually surprising to see that Plies was a little late to the party with his reaction.

Plies is one of Donald Trump's most outspoken celebrity haters, so it's no surprise he had some harsh words for the former president's conviction in his hush money case. "Dear Black Folks:" the rapper's message began on Twitter, which he then reposted on Instagram. "If U Want Lawmakers To Change The Law About Convicted Felons Being Able To Run For President. I'm About To Tell Everyone How To Fix It! All African Americans Convicted Felons Let's Start Signing Up For Elections & Running! An Watch How Fast They Change That Law!" "It's Not Hard To Fix!!!! [shrug emoji] #Plies," the IG caption read.

Furthermore, Plies is far from the first person in the rap world to react to Donald Trump's guilty verdict in one of a couple of his blockbuster court cases. For example, Ice-T also had some scathing shots for both No. 45 and his angry supporters, taking to Twitter to troll them a little bit. However, even those who make fun of Trump seem skeptical concerning his chances of actually doing jail time. After all, if the one thing he wasn't able to sidestep was over hush money, that wouldn't really make much sense.

Read More: Plies Goes Off On Joe Biden & Democrats In Explicit Rant

Plies Reacts To Trump's Guilty Verdict

Regardless, others like 50 Cent gleefully mocked the former president over this, whether for giggles or with an actual policy disagreement. It's been very interesting to see how hip-hop received, treated, and evolved the image of Donald Trump in the culture, whether on wax or publicly. Things used to be way less serious about this before he became president, and some artists shifted their content to blast or endorse him. But if there's anyone who's been on the opposing side for the long run, it's Plies.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump also has his fair share of endorsements and support within the rap game, such as a recent co-sign from New York drill exponents Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G. We'll see how this continues to evolve as we get closer to the election. It already caused a lot of controversy and conversation, but that's an expected consequence of political discourse. Maybe this conviction changes things for some people...

Read More: DJ Akademiks Sparks Controversy By Doubling Down On Donald Trump Support Despite Recent Conviction

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Former President Donald Trump Speaks At The Black Conservative Federation's Honor Gala In South CarolinaPoliticsPlies Reacts To Donald Trump Saying Black People Like Him For His Crimes59.4K
President Biden Delivers Remarks In Salt Lake City On The First Anniversary Of The PACT ActPoliticsJoe Biden On Donald Trump's Mugshot: "Handsome Guy"3.0K
Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In DallasPoliticsPlies Reacts To Donald Trump's Indictment: "I Know The Feeling"944
TIDAL X: Yo Gotti Birthday Bash 6PoliticsPlies Goes Off On Joe Biden & Democrats In Explicit Rant1.5K