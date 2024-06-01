Plies Breaks His Silence On Donald Trump's Conviction

As one of Trump's biggest online haters, it was actually surprising to see that Plies was a little late to the party with his reaction.

Plies is one of Donald Trump's most outspoken celebrity haters, so it's no surprise he had some harsh words for the former president's conviction in his hush money case. "Dear Black Folks:" the rapper's message began on Twitter, which he then reposted on Instagram. "If U Want Lawmakers To Change The Law About Convicted Felons Being Able To Run For President. I'm About To Tell Everyone How To Fix It! All African Americans Convicted Felons Let's Start Signing Up For Elections & Running! An Watch How Fast They Change That Law!" "It's Not Hard To Fix!!!! [shrug emoji] #Plies," the IG caption read.

Furthermore, Plies is far from the first person in the rap world to react to Donald Trump's guilty verdict in one of a couple of his blockbuster court cases. For example, Ice-T also had some scathing shots for both No. 45 and his angry supporters, taking to Twitter to troll them a little bit. However, even those who make fun of Trump seem skeptical concerning his chances of actually doing jail time. After all, if the one thing he wasn't able to sidestep was over hush money, that wouldn't really make much sense.

Plies Reacts To Trump's Guilty Verdict

Regardless, others like 50 Cent gleefully mocked the former president over this, whether for giggles or with an actual policy disagreement. It's been very interesting to see how hip-hop received, treated, and evolved the image of Donald Trump in the culture, whether on wax or publicly. Things used to be way less serious about this before he became president, and some artists shifted their content to blast or endorse him. But if there's anyone who's been on the opposing side for the long run, it's Plies.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump also has his fair share of endorsements and support within the rap game, such as a recent co-sign from New York drill exponents Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G. We'll see how this continues to evolve as we get closer to the election. It already caused a lot of controversy and conversation, but that's an expected consequence of political discourse. Maybe this conviction changes things for some people...