Ice T Responds To Donald Trump's Conviction, Trolls Angry Supporters

Ice-T's never been one to hold his tongue about pretty much anything, so it's no wonder he'd have something for No. 45.

Hip-hop is reacting swiftly to Donald Trump's conviction in his hush money case, and we're sure his place in rap is pretty staunchly criticized... right? Well, anyway, at least Ice-T kept it short and simple with his response to the guilty verdict, and he also took some time to respond to some angry supporters of No. 45 who took issue with his jest. First, he posted a picture of a jail with one of the watch towers labeled as "Trump Tower" with the caption "The Internet is undefeated. But I doubt he ever does a day inside... Cold Game." "Damn Ice. Looks like you picked your side," one fan replied.

"I NEVER EVER liked dude... Criminals can spot Criminals," Ice-T responded. "Has Ice t been to epstien [sic] island? [thinking face emoji]," another user clapped back, seemingly insinuating that his dislike of Donald Trump indicates his allegiance to the Illuminati or something like that. Conspiracy heads can fix that in the comments section down below. "Nope.. But I've been to your Mother's house," the Newark native retorted. It's similar to how 50 Cent chose to clown Trump supporters for their anger over the verdict.

Ice-T Trolls Trump & His Fans

But we know that Ice-T is prone to giving out hot takes on pretty much anything, especially the massive rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake that recently went down. "I’m sorry if I’m not interested in current Rap Beef or random Male Gossip…" he tweeted. "I’m a HUSTLER, I’m only focused on the Bag [money bag emoji]." Furthermore, this take surprised some fans, especially, considering the rapper and actor's rap feuds with the likes of LL Cool J. But maturity makes everything 20/20 in hindsight, and we doubt that we won't come to understand this perspective in our older age.