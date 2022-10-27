ice-t
- Music15 Rappers With Stars On The Hollywood Walk Of FameWhen rappers claim their spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it's not just a nod; it's a distinctive shift in the culture.By Marvin J
- MusicPublic Enemy & Ice-T Will Celebrate Hip Hop With Free ConcertThe event is scheduled for early October. By Alexis Oatman
- TVIce-T Defends Coco's Risque 4th Of July Photos Amid BacklashIce-T takes exception to the Coco critics.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureIce-T Issues Warning For The Next Generation Of RappersIce-T tells the new musical acts to watch themselves.By Jake Lyda
- MusicIce-T On "Drink Champs": On Acting Career, Past Beefs & Much MoreWhen it comes to experienced MCs, few can hold a candle to Ice-T's experience and influence.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureIce-T Breaks Down Why Playing A Cop & Playing A Gangster Are The SameThere's an opposite duality to these roles that compliment each other, the rapper and actor believes.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWhat Is Gangsta Rap?Explore the origins, key elements, and enduring influence of Gangsta Rap in our comprehensive guide to this impactful hip-hop subgenre.By Jake Skudder
- RelationshipsIce-T & Coco's Relationship TimelineExplore the love story of Ice-T and Coco, from their serendipitous meeting and enduring marriage to their inspiring family life.By HNHH Staff
- RelationshipsHip Hop Couples That Have Been Together For Over A DecadeThese 5 couples have been together for over a decade, proving that love can stand the test of time—and the entertainment industry.By HNHH Staff
- TVIce-T's Greatest Acting RolesHe can rock the mic as a Rap legend, but Ice-T's on-screen roles have also been applauded by fans.By Gale Love
- MusicIce-T Stopped Making Solo Records Because Rap Became "Goofy"He added that "the kids started looking weird" and Hip Hop evolved "into something [he] wasn't comfortable with."By Erika Marie
- Hip-Hop HistoryIce-T Says Jay-Z Approached Him About Rumored "99 Problems" Beef At The GrammysJay-Z made sure that there wasn't any tension between him and Ice-T over "99 Problems." By Aron A.
- MusicIce-T Says He'll Never Bet Against Patrick Mahomes"He's a magician," Ice-T said of Pat Mahomes.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicIce-T Says Lil Wayne Was Supposed To Perform For Grammy's Hip Hop 50th TributeHe also claimed that Future was scheduled to perform, as well.By Erika Marie
- MusicIce-T Honored With Hollywood Walk Of Fame StarFeb. 17th is officially Ice-T Day in Hollywood. By Aron A.
- MusicPusha T Told Ice-T His Name Came From His 1988 ClassicIce-T responded to the mention, calling Push "one of the best to ever do it."By Erika Marie
- GramIce-T Reacts To Man Checking Out His Wife Coco At The GrammysIce-T "totally understands" why the man was staring at his wife. By Aron A.
- GramFreddie Gibbs & Ice-T Are Disappointed After 21 Savage's Explosive Clubhouse CommentsIce-T says he's convinced Clubhouse was created by the police. By Aron A.
- TVIce-T Reacts After Reports That He's Beefing With "Law & Order" Co-Star Chris MeloniIce-T and Chris Meloni shut down rumors that there's any friction between them. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureCoco Austin Defends Video Of 7-Year Old Daughter Allegedly TwerkingThe former reality star explained the reason behind the controversial video. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureIce-T Explains Refusing To Give Opinion On Kanye WestThe Rap icon believes in keeping his thoughts to himself and not offering opinions that could slander someone.By Erika Marie
- TVIce-T Jokes About Being Canceled For Appearing On "SNL" With Dave ChappelleIce-T joked about being canceled after appearing in Dave Chappelle's "House of the Dragon" sketch for "SNL."By Cole Blake
- TVIce-T Celebrates Making "History" After 21-Years Of "Law & Order"Ice-T reflects on his time on "Law & Order: SVU."By Aron A.