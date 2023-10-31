15 Rappers With Stars On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, a glittering constellation of stars that snake through the heart of Tinseltown, stands as a hallowed ground of recognition in entertainment. Amid this star-studded galaxy, an evolution of seismic proportions has been brewing. It's one that marks a tectonic shift in the very landscape of culture. Enter our finest rappers, now etching their names into the iconic boulevard.

These aren't just stars; they're chalices of transcendent influence. Every rap artist's footprints on the Hollywood Walk of Fame narrate a saga of hip-hop's metamorphosis from a dismissed fad to an indomitable titan within the global music coliseum. They are mirrors reflecting the spirit of society – its joys, struggles, and untold tales – painting an accurate portrait through lyricism. In this cosmic alignment, the Walk of Fame venerates rappers not just as artists but as voices that resonate across the chasms of generations, forever altering the course of culture.

Tupac Shakur

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Jamal Joseph, Hugo Soto-Martinez, Big Boy, Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur, Allen Hughes, and Mopreme Shakur attend the ceremony honoring Tupac Shakur with a posthumous Star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on June 07, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Tupac Shakur was a poet of the street and rap icon who channeled the rage of a generation. The late rapper would receive the 2,758th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 7, 2023. The timing of the induction ceremony couldn’t have been better. Remarkably, it occurred only a week before Tupac's birthday. Shakur’s dedication would take place at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard as fans would blast his hits and cheer his name.

“Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary. This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The star that would bear Tupac's name fell under the Recording category, but don't be fooled. Tupac was more than his records. He starred in films like Poetic Justice, Gang Related, Juice, and Above the Rim. His artistry was a whirlwind, a tempest that captivates and never stops.

Ice Cube

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 12: (L-R) MC Red, Ice Cube, Dr Dre and DJ Yella of N.W.A at Ice Cube's Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony held on June 12, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Actor, director, and rapper Ice Cube was honored with the 2,614th Hollywood Walk of Fame star on June 12, 2017. Along the star-pathed sidewalks of Hollywood, Cube would receive his own in the category of Recording at 6752 Hollywood Boulevard. Director John Singleton and Rapper WC would be among those honoring the icon.

Cube made his acting debut in Singleton’s Academy Award-nominated Boyz N The Hood. Indeed, Cube would venture to script and star in the riotous comedy Friday. He would appear in classics such as Three Kings, Anaconda, and Barbershop. The rapper is also known as a member of the legendary gangsta rap group N.W.A. The OG would help pen classic songs such as “Straight Outta Compton,” “Gangsta, Gangsta,” and “Express Yourself.” Overall, Cube is a mad poet and a movie marauder, a double-headed beast that roams the domains of both rap and cinema with an unapologetic ferocity that reverberates through generations.

LL Cool J

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 21: Rapper/actor LL Cool J is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 21, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

LL Cool J, the rap ladies' man from the heart of Queens, would be honored on January 21, 2016. His category? Recording, of course, at 6901 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the Hard Rock Cafe. LL Cool J would get the 2,571st star on the famous Walk of Fame. Born James Todd Smith, LL Cool J has left an indelible mark in hip-hop as a rapper. He would burst onto the rap scene in the mid-1980s with his debut album Radio. His energetic and charismatic style quickly earned him a reputation as one of the pioneers of the genre. Soon, he became known for his confident and often braggadocious lyrics.

Songs like "I Can't Live Without My Radio" and "Mama Said Knock You Out" highlight only some of his work. Additionally, LL Cool J has made a significant impact in acting. He started when he landed a role in the television series In the House in the mid-'90s. Subsequently, he became a household name by portraying Special Agent Sam Hanna on NCIS: Los Angeles. LL Cool J is a name that rang through the streets and now echoes through the avenues of Hollywood.

Snoop Dogg

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Councilman Mitch O'Farrell speaks at the Snoop Dogg's star ceremony on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on November 19, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

On November 19th, 2018, a peculiar scene unfolded under the unrelenting California sun. Rap icon Snoop Dogg was awarded the 2,651st star in the Recording category on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Snoop was honored at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Snoop Dogg is one of those people who can do anything. He raps, he acts, he hosts a television show, he cooks, and helps community kids with his philanthropic work,” said Ana Martinez, per Hollywood Walk of Fame. “He is a man of the ages and we welcome him to our Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

In a twisted performance that could only be orchestrated by Snoop himself, the man of the hour made the celebration all about, well, himself. “I want to thank me for believing in me, I want to thank me for doing all this hard work,” he said as per Billboard. Snoop Dogg had his star unveiled by Dr. Dre, Quincy Jones and Jimmy Kimmel. The actor and rapper is known for his hits such as “Gin and Juice” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” Snoop Dogg also appears in classic movies like Training Day and Half Baked.

50 Cent

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson (L) and Eminem (R) attend a ceremony honoring Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Rapper, actor, and entrepreneur Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was inducted on January 30, 2020 with the 2,686th star. Fifty would get his award from Chris Albrecht and the notorious Eminem in the Recording category at 6250 Hollywood Boulevard. “Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson is a man of many talents and star power! He has pursued many types of entertainment genres and done so with huge success,” said Alana Martinez, per Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The saga of 50 Cent, cast from South Jamaica, Queens, is anything but ordinary. 50 Cent would face numerous hardships, including a turbulent childhood marked by drug dealing and violence. Yet, despite the odds stacked against him, he discovered his passion for rapping. Then, in 2000, fate, wielding bullets and chaos as its weapons, rained down nine rounds of reckoning. Instead of succumbing, 50 Cent harnessed the hailstorm as a ladder to the stars. The rapper would release his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin, three years later. He would go on to appear in movies such as Get Rich or Die Tryin and Righteous Kill.

Diddy

HOLLYWOOD - MAY 02: Actor-rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 2, 2008 on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Sean "Diddy" Combs, entrepreneur extraordinaire and untamable producer, would grace the boulevard, as well. Diddy was given the 2,362nd star on May 2, 2008. Guests such as Jamie Foxx and Antonio "L.A." Reid honored the music mogul as he was given his star at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard. Diddy's life and career are synonymous with unprecedented success. As an entrepreneur, he co-founded Bad Boy Records, which played a pivotal role in '90s hip hop. His own musical endeavors, including the Grammy-winning album No Way Out, established him as a charismatic rapper and performer.

Beyond music, Diddy's entrepreneurial acumen led to ventures in fashion, fragrance, and the lucrative partnership with Ciroc Vodka. He solidified his status as one of the wealthiest and most influential figures in the entertainment industry. His journey from a burgeoning artist to a multifaceted business tycoon defines his remarkable life and career.

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah and family during Queen Latifah Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Her Achievements in Film at Hollywood in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

On January 4th, 2006, a seismic disturbance rips through the cosmos of Hollywood's Walk of Fame. She stands on the precipice of history as the first hip-hop artist honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Latifah would get her star in the category of Motion Pictures at 6915 Hollywood Blvd.

Queen Latifah, born Dana Owens, is a true icon whose life and career epitomize both talent and versatility. Beginning as a pioneering female rapper, her debut album All Hail the Queen earned critical acclaim. This established her as a dominant figure in hip-hop. Subsequently, Latifah's success would transcend music as she ventured into acting. She earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in Chicago and later headlined her own daytime talk show. Further, Her remarkable career also extends to producing and entrepreneurship. Through her groundbreaking achievements, Queen Latifah has become an inspiring figure of empowerment and success for women in the industry.

Salt-N-Pepa

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: MC Lyte, Roxanne Chante and guests join DJ Spinderella, Sandra Denton and Cheryl Wray of Salt-N-Pepa as they are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 04, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

The hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 4, 2022. The group would be given the 2,738th star in the Recording category at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard. The group's members, Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton, and Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper, would start their careers in the ‘80s. However, these were not just artists. They were revolutionaries, wielding lyrics bold and empowering, shattering the fetters of gender stereotypes in the uncharted battleground of hip-hop.

The group would rise to prominence with their debut album Hot, Cool & Vicious, which featured the iconic hit "Push It." Furthermore, their success was not confined to music; they crossed over into television with their reality show, The Salt-N-Pepa Show. Salt-N-Pepa also won a Grammy in 1995 in the Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group category for their popular song “None of Your Business.”

Pharrell Williams

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 04: Singer/songwriter Pharrell Williams Honored On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on December 4, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams, the acclaimed producer, songwriter, and artist, would be honored with the 2,537th star on December 4, 2014. Williams would get his star in the Recording category at 6270 Hollywood Boulevard. Pharrell emerged as a luminary half of the notorious production duo The Neptunes. These mad scientists produced chart-topping songs that resonated from Britney Spears to Jay-Z.

As a solo artist, his debut album, In My Mind, and the infectious single "Happy" showcased his unique artistry and production versatility. Beyond music, Pharrell's ventures include fashion, with the launch of his Billionaire Boys Club and ICECREAM clothing lines, and philanthropy, notably championing educational and environmental causes. His career marks an unrelenting pursuit of innovative music and culture, which makes him an icon.

DJ Khaled

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (L-R) Fat Joe, Sean Combs, DJ Khaled and Jay-Z attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled on April 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

While in the presence of icons Fat Joe, Diddy, and Jay-Z, music producer DJ Khaled would receive his honor. Khaled would get the 2,719th star on April 11, 2022, at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard. During his speech, Khaled said, “There’s only one Khaled, that’s all I gotta say,” and finished with, as per NME, “We the best. It’s not just me, it’s we.”

DJ Khaled has built an extraordinary career characterized by his uncanny ability to create chart-topping hits. Known for his signature catchphrase, "We the Best," Khaled's success is anchored in his work as a producer. His albums, featuring an array of A-list collaborators, consistently dominate the charts. His persona, a hurricane of sound and swagger, and his dedication to production earned him a special place in music.

Pitbull

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 15: Lil Jon, Luther Campbell, Fariba Kalantari, Tony Robbins, Pitbull and Leron Gubler attend Pitbull's Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on July 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Pitbull was honored with the 2,584th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 15, 2016. The Miami ambassador was awarded a star in the category of Recording at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard. Overall, Pitbull is a globally recognized rapper known for his party anthems and fusion of hip-hop, pop, and Latin music. Born Armando Christian Pérez, he rose to prominence with hits like "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)" and "Timber."

Furthermore, Pitbull's charismatic stage presence and energetic performances have made him a fixture in the music industry. At the same time, his entrepreneurial ventures, including brand endorsements and ownership of a charter school, have solidified his status as a savvy businessman. Pitbull's music and influence transcend borders, reinforcing his position as an international music icon.

Ice-T

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 17: Ice-T poses with members of Crenshaw during a ceremony to honor him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 17, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Ice-T would be honored with the 2,747th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 17, 2023, in the Recording category. Legendary rappers Chuck D and Ice Cube would be part of the occasion at 7065 Hollywood Boulevard. Ice-T, an influential rapper and actor, has built a multifaceted career over four decades. Emerging from the West Coast hip-hop scene, he released his debut album Rhyme Pays in the late '80s and quickly established himself as a provocative and politically conscious rapper.

Known for tracks like "Colors" and "Cop Killer," Ice-T pushed the boundaries of hip-hop with his gritty lyrics and candid social commentary. Ice-T didn't mince words; he threw napalm-soaked syllables at the societal inferno, and the world had no choice but to take notice. In addition to his music career, he's a prolific actor, gaining recognition for his role as Detective Fin Tutuola on the long-running TV series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. His enduring impact on both the music and entertainment industries reflects his versatility and influence as an artist and cultural figure.

Missy Elliott

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) Mona Scott-Young, Lizzo, Missy Elliott, and Ciara attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Missy Elliot at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on November 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

On November 8, 2021, rapper and producer Missy Elliott would receive the 2,708th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She would be honored in the Category of Recording at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard. Missy paid tribute to her "sisters in hip-hop," including "the ones that's popping now, the ones that's about to be popping.” Additionally, she thanked the "godmothers" such as Queen Latifah and Salt-N-Pepa, per DJ Mag.

Missy Elliott, the unapologetic queen of hip-hop insurgency, is no ordinary footnote in the sordid history of the music industry. Her groundbreaking approach to hip-hop reshaped the genre and set her apart as a true trailblazer. Hits like "Get Ur Freak On" and "Work It" showcase her distinctive style and fearless exploration. Her success extends beyond her own performances; her production and songwriting for numerous artists have garnered her critical acclaim and commercial success. Her mark on the industry is like graffiti on the walls of an insane asylum - wild, unpredictable, and impossible to erase. She is a true pioneer of women in hip-hop.

Cypress Hill

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Xzibit, Senen "Sen Dog" Reyes, Lawrence "DJ Muggs" Muggerud, Eric "Bobo" Correa, Louis "B-Real" Freese and George Lopez pose with the Cypress Hill star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Cypress Hill was the first Latino hip-hop group to be honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 2,660th star was unveiled on April 18, 2019, and given in the category of Recording. Fans can now see the iconic group’s star at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Green Leaf Restaurant at Eastown.

Cypress Hill, the iconic rap group from South Gate, California, has enjoyed a storied career spanning over three decades. Comprising B-Real, Sen Dog, and DJ Muggs, Cypress Hill made their mark in the early '90s. They introduced their unique fusion of hip-hop and rock alongside B-Real's distinctive nasal delivery and gritty lyrics. "Insane in the Brain" and "(Rock) Superstar" were monumental songs.

Additionally, their madness didn't stop at the music. Not to mention, these mavericks were blazing a trail of marijuana smoke that could be seen from space. Their advocacy for the green herb was as unapologetic as a riot in the streets. A mission that had them screaming, "Legalize it!" from the mountaintops. Their enduring popularity and influence continue to resonate with fans, securing their place as pioneers of the genre.

Ludacris

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 18: Vin Diesel, Ludacris, and LL Cool J attend a ceremony honoring Ludacris with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Ludacris would get his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 18, 2023. Friends Vin Diesel and LL Cool J would stand by for the special occasion. Luda would receive the 2,756th star in Motion Pictures at 6426 Hollywood Boulevard. The rapper is a multifaceted talent whose career spans music, acting, and entrepreneurship. Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Ludacris burst onto the hip-hop scene in the late '90s. His debut album, Incognegro, displayed his unique lyrical charm and signature fast-paced delivery. Hits like "Southern Hospitality" and "Stand Up" established him as a chart-topping rapper.

Soon, Ludacris ventured into acting, appearing in popular films such as the Fast & Furious franchise. His successful foray into entrepreneurship includes restaurant ventures and collaborations in the tech world. Ludacris isn't just an icon; he's an atomic bomb of talent, a relentless hurricane of creativity and ambition. He's not just a figure; he's a legend.