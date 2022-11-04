Hollywood Walk of Fame just added another star to the famous historical landmark, and the honorees are none other than the legendary Salt N-Pepa, plus DJ Spinderella. The ceremony took place today, November 4 on Hollywood Boulevard and featured a bevy of fans who swarmed the street for an up close and personal look at their favorite rappers.

The two emcees, whose real names are Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton, were joined by their original member Spinderella while being honored by MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante. The latter two are icons in their own right who are also hailed as Hip Hop pioneers.

This morning, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez had this to say about its newest members: “This upcoming star ceremony honoring Hip-Hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa will honor the amazing 80s music we all love and so many grew up with!”

She added, “We’re placing these ladies of Hip Hop royalty adjacent to Amoeba Music and right next to the Walk of Fame star of another Queen of Hip Hop, Missy Elliott!”

The hip-hop queens began rapping in 1985 and released their first hit, “Push It,” in 1987. The track reached the No. 1 spot in three countries. Their debut album Hot Cool, and Vicious sold more than 1 million copies in the US, making them the first female rap act to achieve gold and platinum albums.

The duo’s success hasn’t come without controversy. Original band member, DJ Spinderella, whose real name is Deidre Roper, claimed she was unceremoniously kicked out of the group in 2019. She also stated she received the news via email, but neither she nor Salt-N-Pepa have given an exact reason why the termination took place. Lifetime also released a biopic on the group in January 2021, and later, Roper said “she was not involved in any aspect of development and production.”

We previously reported that Roper sued her former band members claiming that she was swindled out of compensation dating back to 1999. Also, TMZ reported that Roper filed a $125, 000 lawsuit against the group over royalties in 2021. The case was reportedly settled out of court.

During their Walk of Fame ceremony, the trio put on a united front, and fans were excited to see them back together. Check out more from the ceremony below.

