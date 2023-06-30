Ice-T is almost as renowned for his acting career as he is for his incredibly influential hip-hop artistry, and some might even flip that table. Regardless, it’s clear that the actor has learned a lot through his time on the screen, and that it’s also garnered him much success and acclaim. Moreover, the 65-year-old will appear on an upcoming episode of Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, of which various preview clips released. In one of them, the MC-turned-actor revealed the similarities he believes there are between playing a policeman and playing a gangster. While they may seem like opposite roles, he actually finds a lot of common ground between them, an almost poetic assessment.

“We all have had enough experience with the cops, you can act like a cop,” Ice-T remarked. “Like when I’m on ‘Law & Order,’ right before I do the scene, I just go ‘A**hole, a**hole, a**hole, a**hole.’ And then I talk down to you. But dig this, playing a cop and playing a gangster is the exact same acting. Exact same acting. We both got a gun, we both got an attitude, we both want answers, or there will be a consequence.”

Ice-T On The Yin & Yang Of Playing A Cop Versus A Gangster

In fact, his appearance on Drink Champs is actually quite ironic considering that the New Jersey-born creative warned artists of podcast appearances just about a month ago. “Artist Public Service: Doing Interviews can be risky if you Don’t know what you’re doing,” Ice-T tweeted. “They will talk to you for hours hoping you say one thing they can TWIST and hype up for clicks. Unfortunately, most podcasts have now DEVOLVED to this BS. Just saying.” That being said, it’s clear that he’s at least selective, so we’re sure that this latest appearance will host some interesting conversations and revelations.

Meanwhile, another clip from his interview was a wild story about doing ecstasy with his wife, Coco Austin. Maybe the full talk boasts more bizarre and zany tales like these, a mode that the artist doesn’t typically engage in. Still, we’ll have to wait and see until the full episode drops. For more news and the latest updates on Ice-T, check back in with HNHH.

