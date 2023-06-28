Deemed “the greatest Drink Champs story ever,” Ice-T came onto the show to chat it up with NORE about the first time he got high with his wife, Coco. The episode, which launches Thursday on Revolt TV, features the Law & Order alum going back to his roots when he actually rapped. This specific story details Ice-T and Coco hitting the club, with his then-girlfriend asking him to find some ecstasy. And while he succeeded in his search, it didn’t happen the way he expected it to.

Ice-T walked around the club, asking people if they had some E. When he finally found “the man,” the guy yelled out, “Yo, Ice-T’s trying to get high!” The L.A. rapper told this person that he heard he was “the man.” In response, the guy pulled out roughly 20 tablets of MDMA, put them into Ice-T’s hand, and said, “You heard I’m the man? Now YOU’RE the man!” What he and Coco did with that much molly is anyone’s guess. (Perhaps he tells the Drink Champs crew in the full podcast episode. We’ll have to wait and see.)

Ice-T’s Funny Streak

The rapper-turned-actor was once known for his prolific 90s music career. But for over two decades, he has played a pivotal role in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He has an incredible 515+ episodes under his belt. His character provides comic relief on the show while also remaining a strong presence for TV-based justice. Nowadays, his character on SVU would arrest early-2000 Ice-T, complete with an off-hand quip about the dangers of unwittingly dealing ecstasy.

He has his jokes for sure, and he doesn’t save them for podcasts. (In fact, he’s on record warning music artists about the dangers of podcasts.) Ice-T uses Twitter and twiddling thumbs to offer hilarious commentary on the state of pop culture today. He’s mentioned he can’t get out of a parking ticket in L.A. like his SVU costars can because “I’m Black.” Then there was that one day he learned how fans “shipped” certain TV characters, leading to some fun Tweets about this odd cultural trend. In any case, Ice-T is great for a laugh or two, and he has plenty of stories from his 30-year career as a rapper and actor.

