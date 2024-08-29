Ice-T Torches A Fan Who Claims "Law And Order: SVU' Has Gone 'Woke'

BYElias Andrews30 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrity Sightings In New York - August 05, 2024
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 05: Mariska Hargitay and Ice T are seen filming on location for "Law &amp; Order: Special Victims Unit" in Midtown, Manhattan on August 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
The rapper was unbothered.

Ice-T has had a fascinating career. He was a superstar rapper in the 1980s, but for the past two decades, he's best known for his role on Law & Order: SVU. The guy who once rapped about killing cops has made a whole second career out of playing one. That said, Ice-T still has a way with words. He got caught up in a Twitter exchange with an irate SVU fan on August 27. He didn't hold back. Ice-T took the fan to task when they criticized Ice-T and the rest of the cast for making the show "woke."

The whole thing started innocently enough. Ice-T tweeted that he was returning to the set of SVU to start filming new episodes. A follower then asked whether the show would go back to normal after what he considered a lackluster season. "Did they write SVU back to normal yet," they asked. "It started to go woke." Ice-T then wrote back with a pretty hilarious response. "What the f is woke," he tweeted. "Lol like I give a f*ck." Why he decided to censor the first f-bomb but not the second is beyond us, but it worked. A second user doubled down on the "woke" accusations with a bizarre and specific explanation as to what the term meant.

Read More: DJ Polo's Tragic Passing Leads To Tributes From Ice-T, Eric B, And More

Ice-T Managed To Insult John Wayne Is His Exchange

"Woke means tearing down my John Wayne statues," the second user posited. "And forcing me to erect a Spider-Man fountain that sprays gay beer on my lawn that turns it into astroturf." Ice-T had yet another hilarious response tucked away. "That sounds Dope," he quote tweeted back. "F John Wayne." Ice had fun roasting the guys in his replies, but he did drop a third tweet clarifying his political stance. His stance is that he tries not to get involved with politics in public spaces. "I stay outta Political sh*t," he explained. "Like I said before… The Blue Vs The Red… It’s GangBangin to me."

Ice-T has acknowledged the complications of playing a cop while being critical of law enforcement as a whole. He told Variety that he can understand why some fans view him as a hypocrite. "People have said that our television shows are police propaganda," he noted. "I understand that argument." After noting that he was the "furthest thing" from a cop in real life, Ice-T explained that SVU creator Dick Wolf hired him to play a cop that strikes to do right. "If I play the cop that we need," the rapper posited. "I won’t have any problems with it."

Read More: Ice-T Compares Kendrick Lamar's "Gang Truce" Concert To A "Cure For Cancer"

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...