Ice-T Torches A Fan Who Claims "Law And Order: SVU' Has Gone 'Woke'

The rapper was unbothered.

Ice-T has had a fascinating career. He was a superstar rapper in the 1980s, but for the past two decades, he's best known for his role on Law & Order: SVU. The guy who once rapped about killing cops has made a whole second career out of playing one. That said, Ice-T still has a way with words. He got caught up in a Twitter exchange with an irate SVU fan on August 27. He didn't hold back. Ice-T took the fan to task when they criticized Ice-T and the rest of the cast for making the show "woke."

The whole thing started innocently enough. Ice-T tweeted that he was returning to the set of SVU to start filming new episodes. A follower then asked whether the show would go back to normal after what he considered a lackluster season. "Did they write SVU back to normal yet," they asked. "It started to go woke." Ice-T then wrote back with a pretty hilarious response. "What the f is woke," he tweeted. "Lol like I give a f*ck." Why he decided to censor the first f-bomb but not the second is beyond us, but it worked. A second user doubled down on the "woke" accusations with a bizarre and specific explanation as to what the term meant.

Ice-T Managed To Insult John Wayne Is His Exchange

"Woke means tearing down my John Wayne statues," the second user posited. "And forcing me to erect a Spider-Man fountain that sprays gay beer on my lawn that turns it into astroturf." Ice-T had yet another hilarious response tucked away. "That sounds Dope," he quote tweeted back. "F John Wayne." Ice had fun roasting the guys in his replies, but he did drop a third tweet clarifying his political stance. His stance is that he tries not to get involved with politics in public spaces. "I stay outta Political sh*t," he explained. "Like I said before… The Blue Vs The Red… It’s GangBangin to me."