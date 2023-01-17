Ice-T and Chris Meloni cleared the air following rumors that there’s tension between the two on the set of Law & Order.

The Gangsta rap pioneer denied that he and Meloni had any sort of feud since the latter returned to the show.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 09: Ice-T and Christopher Meloni pose during The Joyful Heart Foundation Presents: The 5th Annual Joyful Revolution Gala at Cipriani, Wall Street on May 9, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

“Just sent this email over to my guy @Chris_Meloni,” Ice-T wrote on Twitter. “Clownass MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air… WOW… MFs are really on that BS.”

Ice-T’s statement came shortly after Chris Meloni’s tweet, which included a screenshot of an email he received from The National Enquirer.

“The National ENQUIRER is preparing to publish a story reporting actors Ice-T and Christopher Meloni are feuding since the latter’s return to the franchise,” the e-mail read. “Sources told The ENQUIRER that the former rapper has grown envious of the attention that Mr. Meloni has received since coming back.

Meloni wrote, “So…⁦@FINALLEVEL was sent this. He was kind enough to let me know we were feuding.”

Ice-T responded, “LOL… Clownass MFs.. Chris is my MF man! F’em They just make BS up. Crazy.”

Chris Meloni made a return to Law & Order: SVU in 2011 during the show’s 12th season. In 2021, he explained that his reason to leave the show was due to issues with his contract. However, he returned two years ago, reuniting on screen with Ice-T, once again.

NEW YORK – JANUARY 06: Christopher Meloni and Ice-T on location for “Law & Order: SVU” on the streets of Manhattan on January 6, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)

Unlike his co-star, Ice-T’s had a historical run on the NBC show. Ice-T recently celebrated his role on Law & Order: SVU in October. The Gangsta rap icon officially spent over 20 years as Detective Fin Tutuola since joining the cast in 2000.