Ice-T’s illustrious career extends to the 80s when he became a gangsta rap pioneer. Like many rappers from his era, he eventually made the leap to television, eventually landing the iconic role of Sergeant Fin Tutuola on Law & Order.

This week, Ice-T celebrated the long-standing role in Law & Order, which he’s held onto for 21 years. He shared a tweet celebrating the feat as the “longest running male actor in TV history.”

While Law & Order may have been his biggest role, Ice-T gained experience in television and film during the early days of his rap career, as well. He appeared in Breakin’ and its sequel, Joel Silberg’s Rappin, and of course, New Jack City where he took on the role of Scotty Appleton. By the time 2000 rolled around, he was cast as Fin Tutuola and made television history.

“Longest running male actor in TV History. Don’t tell me what CANT be done,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

"Longest running male actor in TV History. Don't tell me what CANT be done," he tweeted on Tuesday.

Despite his incredible accomplishment in acting, his role as a police officer presented a significant amount of criticism over the years. As the same artist who penned the song “Cop Killer,” many felt that it was hypocritical of him to play a police officer on TV. Earlier this year, Ice-T took on the backlash head-on when someone accused him of selling out the culture for a television check.

“The Game must first be Comprehended, then Implemented. Pay Attention,” he said after referring to the Twitter user as a “bum.” Needless to say, he doesn’t seem to be sweating the criticism too much, especially since he’s been going strong on Law & Order: SVU for over 20 years.

Ice-T’s also had a hand in reality television. Between 2011 and 2013, he and his wife Coco Austin starred on E!’s Ice Loves Coco which documented their relationship and their day-to-day lives. Most recently, he took on the role as host of Oxygen’s true crime series, Ice Cold Blooded.