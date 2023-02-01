Ice-T will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, later this month. The legendary rapper reacted to the news on Twitter, Tuesday.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, explained the decision in a statement.

“Ice-T is a cultural icon and a success both in the music and television industries. His fans will be very excited to see their favorite performer placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Martinez said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Ice-T speaks during Global Citizen, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

She further added: “Ice’s star will be situated near the stars of music greats such as Thelonius Monk, Dizzy Gillespie, Luciano Pavarotti, Mama Cass Elliott, John Denver and Herbie Hancock, to name a few.”

When responding to the news, Ice-T reflected on the legal trouble he’s dealt with over the years in Hollywood.

“When I think about how many times I got arrested in Hollywood…. This is a trip,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ice-T will become the 11th hip-hop artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Other acts include Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, LL COOL J, Diddy, Ice Cube, Pharrell, Missy Elliott, as well as Queen Latifah. Overall, Ice-T will mark the 2,747th star.

On top of his work as a rapper, Ice-T has enjoyed a prolific acting career as well. He’s had roles in films like New Jack City, Johnny Mnemonic, and Sonic Impact. Additionally, he’s starred as Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola on Law & Order: SVU since 2000. The role has made him the longest-running male actor in TV history.

The unveiling ceremony for Ice-T’s star will be held on February 17.

Check out Ice-T’s response to the announcement below.

When I think about how many times I got arrested in Hollywood…. This is a trip. 💎 https://t.co/1V29295Vnn — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 1, 2023

[Via]