star on the hollywood walk of fame
- Pop CultureDr. Dre, Angie Martinez Receiving Hollywood Walk-Of-Fame StarsDr. Dre and Angie Martinez are finally being recognized.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureChadwick Boseman To Receive Posthumous WOF StarChadwick Boseman was a talented actor who's now forever a star.By Jake Lyda
- MusicIce-T Honored With Hollywood Walk Of Fame StarFeb. 17th is officially Ice-T Day in Hollywood. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureIce-T Reacts To Getting Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame: "This Is A Trip"Ice-T reflected on the number of times he's been arrested in Hollywood ahead of being honored with a star on the Walk of Fame.By Cole Blake
- MusicNipsey Hussle To Receive Posthumous Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame: ReportKaren Civil shared the celebratory announcement that the ceremony will be held on Nipsey's birthday.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMissy Elliott Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of FameThe "Work It" rapper's legacy is cemented — literally. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicCiara & Lizzo To Unveil Missy Elliott's Star On The Hollywood Walk Of FameElliott's star is reportedly going right in front of Amoeba Records. By Taylor McCloud
- Antics50 Cent Confirms Michael Blackson Finally Paid Off Debt At Walk Of Fame CeremonyMichael is now welcome at 50's next pool party.By Noah C
- MusicEminem Praises 50 Cent At Walk Of Fame Ceremony: "This Guy Is F*cking Relentless"Eminem says it's much nicer to be 50 Cent's friend than his enemy.By Alex Zidel
- Pop Culture50 Cent Earns Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star, Snoop Dogg Shares How He's Celebrating50 Cent deserves his spot on the Walk Of Fame.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJermaine Dupri Pays Tribute To Teddy Riley Ahead Of Hollywood Walk Of Fame StarCongrats to Teddy Riley!By Erika Marie
- Entertainment50 Cent To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame50 Cent's star power has now earned him a place on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.By Aron A.