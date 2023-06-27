Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away in August 2020 from colon cancer. The actor was only 43 years old and in the midst of a surging career that saw him be Black Panther in the Marvel movies and an Oscar nomination for best actor in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom after his passing. Now, the Hollywood Walk of Fame is immortalizing the beloved Boseman with a posthumous star on their famed boulevard. According to Pop Hive and RapTV Instagram accounts, the HWF decided to give Chadwick Boseman his flowers for his cultural impact.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame announces new additions at regular intervals. The most recent additions are mostly titans of the music industry. Last ceremony, Blake Shelton, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Ming-Na Wen, and Tupac Shakur got their stars. Tupac and Boseman are both getting their stars after untimely deaths, but both were pivotal to pop culture.

Chadwick Boseman Gets His Star

Chadwick Boseman had a great career even if the window was cut too short. Other than playing King T’Challa in the Black Panther franchise, he was also Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get On Up, two major African American historical figures. He won the SAG Award for Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role for the part of Levee Green in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, a sign that the actor was looking for more roles of a serious nature. Chadwick Boseman was a big part of the movie world, and that world mourns his loss to this very day.

The Walk of Fame Class of 2024 is studded with stars from all over the entertainment industry. In the film category, Boseman, Marvel frontman Kevin Feige, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Michelle Yeoh are receiving stars. TV stars Ken Jeong and Eugene Levy, along with sports legends Billie Jean King and Carl Weathers, made the list. For the music stars, recipients include Def Leppard, Sammy Haggar, Darius Rucker, Gwen Stefani, and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young. Otis Redding is getting a posthumous star as well in the Live Performance category.

