It’s been two years since fans learned of the loss of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. The famed actor passed away in 2020 following a private 4-year long battle with colon cancer. Since the shocking death, his widow Simone Ledward Boseman has kept mum on the details of her last days with Boseman.

On Tuesday, Simone opened up about her late husband’s life and legacy in an interview with Whoopi Goldberg for Good Morning America. “[It has been] “he most challenging two years I’ve ever had in my life.” She went on to tell Whoopi, “I can’t believe that I was so lucky. I can’t believe that I got to love this person, and I also got them to love me too.”

Chadwick Boseman, Will, Taylor Simone Ledward

Simone revealed that Chadwick’s cancer took a turn for the worse during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “That meant that everybody was in their house, and there was no pressure for anybody to go outside. It seemed like, ‘Is this a crazy coincidence that we get to actually be inside? We get to be here with family, together. And everybody in the world is also experiencing this togetherness in the midst of this awful, scary, unpredictable time. We kept our circle real—our circle was basically a dot.”

Chadwick met Simone in 2014 after his portrayal of James Brown in Get On Up. The couple ran into each other at a tribute concert in honor of the late singer at the Hollywood Bowl that same year, and the rest was history. “I met this person who is this wonderful man and he then ended up being a global superstar. And really after Black Panther came out, it did kind of happen overnight,” Simone explained.

Simone’s interview comes one week before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters. Catch Simone’s full interview when 20/20 Presents Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda airs on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.