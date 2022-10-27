Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are officially the cool parents. The Barbadian songstress and the Harlem rapper have been spotted out and about enjoying parental life several times since welcoming their baby boy in May. But on Thursday (October 27), they made their first red carpet appearance as mom and pop, attending the premiere for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.

While Rih Rih rocked a light olive green Rick Owens dress, Rocky matched her fly in a neutral oversized jacket and trousers of the same color. The hot couple’s premiere look comes on the heels of the 34-year old singer confirming that she’ll be leading the soundtrack of the Black Panther sequel with her song “Lift Me Up.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

According to Marvel, the single was written as a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler. Also attending the premiere was the cast of the highly anticipated Marvel film, including Lupita N’yongo, Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright.

Noticeably absent from the star-studded red carpet was the Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after a bought with colon cancer. Wright, who plays T’Challa’s sister Shuri in the blockbuster film, opened up on the red carpet about missing’s Boseman’s presence at the premiere.

“I’m bracing,” she told Variety. “I’ve seen some member’s of Chad’s team. When we lock eyes, we know how this feels. We have to take a step away. I see my aunt locking my eyes with me, she’s very proud. I have to take a step away. It’s emotional. We’re trying to hold it together.”

Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige shared his emotional thoughts about Chadwick’s absence, sharing, “I got to have him in my life for the short time that I did,” Feige shared. “More importantly, he did it at such a young age, such a body of work, that it will last forever. Generation after generation after generation will get to feel his presence.”

Catch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters on November 11.