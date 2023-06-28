The 2024 Class of the Hollywood Walk of Fame has some heavy hitters throughout the entire entertainment world. Dr. Dre and Angie Martinez are two from the rap corner looking to solidify their legacy as all-time greats. On Monday, the selection committee announced those being honored, with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Board ratifying the selections that same day. Other honorees include Otis Redding, Toni Braxton, Chadwick Boseman (posthumous), Gwen Stefani, and Carl Weathers.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a celebrity honor, but it’s definitely for the fans. Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame ceremony producer, said in a Billboard interview, “This [award] is on the sidewalk. [Fans] can sit next to it. They can pose with it. It’s an interactive award.” For some, it’s as close as they can get to touching superstardom. Luckily, fans of Dr. Dre and Angie Martinez will be able to flash smiles and rock-on hand signs next to their stars soon.

Read more: Angie Martinez Blasts Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Rap Albums List Over Dr. Dre & Nas Placements

Dr. Dre and Angie Martinez’s Legacies

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Angie Martinez speaks on the Main Stage at CultureCon at Duggal Greenhouse on October 08, 2022, in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Netflix)

Andre “Dr. Dre” Young is a mainstay in the rap game. Previous co-founder and president of Death Row Records, Dre is responsible for discovering the musical talents of Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige. Truthfully, he has too many hit singles to count. He began with the rap group NWA in the ’80s and ’90s. His most recent big-time performance was the SuperBowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show, which brought out all of the above artists in a tribute to L.A.-based hip-hop over the decades. Even without the Walk of Fame star, we’d never forget about Dre (just like the song says).

As for Angie Martinez, her radio presence and brief rap career got her the nickname “The Voice of New York.” For two decades, she was the main host of HOT 97’s Afternoon Drive with DJ Enuff in NY. In 2014, she joined cross-town rival Power 105.1. Born in Brooklyn, she was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2020. Musically, she signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation back in 2014. However, she doesn’t make much music these days. Instead, she opts for radio interviewing the stars of hip-hop today. Honestly, both Dr. Dre and Angie Martinez are rap icons well deserving of this prestigious honor.

Read more: Dr. Dre Net Worth 2023: What Is The NWA Legend Worth?

[Via]