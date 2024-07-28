DJ Polo's Tragic Passing Leads To Tributes From Ice-T, Eric B, And More

DJ Polo was best known for his work with Kool G Rap.

DJ Polo's family has confirmed that the iconic hip-hop producer has passed away. In a statement on Instagram, his son announced that his loved ones are currently in mourning. Polo was best known for his work with Kool G Rap, having released three albums together as a duo in the late 80s and early 90s. The two were also members of Juice Crew.

"It is with a heavy heart we mourn the loss of my father, the incredible DJ Polo," the statement begins. "He was not only a legend to the hip hop community but also to his family and we celebrate his life and legacy now and forever. We would like to thank you all for your beautiful words and tributes – seeing the impact he made has been overwhelming and we are so grateful." From there, Polo's son clarified that Polo has more than two children before concluding: "Thank you all again for your condolences and for respecting the family’s privacy at this time. We miss you Cuzmo."

DJ Polo & Kool G Rap Pose In New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK--DECEMBER 04: Rappers Kool G Rap (aka Nathaniel Thomas Wilson; G Rap; Kool Genius Of Rap) and DJ Polo appear in a portrait taken on December 4, 1992 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)

Plenty of prominent voices in hip-hop have been sharing tributes for the late DJ on social media. Ice-T, for one, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "I lost another friend yesterday.. DJ Polo… DJ for legendary @TheRealKoolGRap [prayer hands emoji]. Life is precious." Eric B added in an Instagram post: "My brother DJ POLO we had some great times you will never be forgotten GODS speed." Taking to the comments section of the family's aforementioned announcement, DJ Premier wrote: "Condolences. Sleep Peacefully King."

DJ Polo's Family Confirms His Passing