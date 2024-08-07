Hip-Hop Mourns The Tragic Passing Of M.O.P Affiliate, Foxx

The hip-hop world reacts to the passing of M.O.P. "mother figure," Foxx.

Foxx, M.O.P.’s former tour manager and former member of the rap group Lethal, died on August 3 after a 15-year battle with scleroderma, an autoimmune disease. The Bronx native’s respirator was removed from her on August 2 in the hospital. She was 55. DJ Kid Capri, a childhood friend of Foxx's, broke the news on Instagram in a heartfelt post, paying tribute and detailing the story of the last time he saw her in the hospital.

The hip-hop community best knows Foxx as the "mother figure" of the Brownsville-based duo M.O.P. She played an integral part in the duo’s successful run in the late 1990s and early 2000s. “M.O.P. wouldn’t get nowhere if it wasn’t for me. I’m like their Mother Goose,” said Foxx in a previous interview. “They don’t got no mothers, no fathers, none of that sh*t. I can put them in check, and I’m probably the only one that can do that, partly because I’m older than them.” Of course, the hip-hop community paid tribute following Capri's announcement.

Foxx Passes Away At 55, Hip-Hop Legends Mourn

DJ Premier also shared a tribute to Foxx, accompanied by a video from 1998 of her rapping on a tour bus while she was traveling with Gang Starr. “I’m hurt in more ways than one, but your pain is gone now,” he said. “Even tho I saw you in the hospital Tuesday, it sucks to get that call. We all are gonna miss you so much but the fun times are documented in our souls. You were HardCore and Sweet at the same time. Would f*ck up anybody that fronted on us or you. My beautiful Foxx Beige sleep peacefully Queen.” Fat Joe referred to her as "family," while The Alchemist expressed his condolences as well, calling her "the illest."