Chino XL's Passing Has The Entire Hip-Hop World Mourning

At this time, Chino's cause of death is unknown.

The hip-hop world continues to lose one artist after another it seems this year. Just several hours ago, numerous reports, including one from AllHipHop, are confirming the passing of Bronx talent, Chino XL. With it being so fresh, the cause of his shocking death is not yet available. Someone a part of his team broke the news via the now late MC's Instagram account. "The family of Derek Keith Barbosa, professionally known as Chino XL, is devastated to relay the news of his passing. Chino died on the morning of Sunday, July 28, 2024, at home. He was 50." Thankfully, his legacy is expansive, as "Chino is survived by his children, Chynna, Bella, Lyric, Kiyana; his stepson Shawn; grandchildren Emmy, Emery, Chris, Luis, and Dyani; his mother, Carole; and his former longtime partner Stephanie."

This sudden and saddening news has taken the hip-hop world by storm, leaving many of the genre's greats to an outpouring of support and love. Chuck D of Public Enemy was one of them, tweeting out, "

@CHINOXL⁩ was my brother in rhyme & Art. He encouraged my graphics forward. We exchanged art books. He looked out to protect my lyric books better. He supported my events. We supported his music & 🙏🏾rt".

Chino XL Was A Beloved Figure In Rap

The Southern legend Bun B was another to remember Chino XL's legacy and how amazing a person he was. "This is @chinoxl he was my brother. He was a man of the people... was strong and proud. He was one of the greatest to ever write rhymes. Intimidation on two feet. But a heart of pure gold. I loved my brother, and I will miss my brother. As many others will. My prayers for his soul, his family and friends and all who supported him. Hip hop sheds a tear tonight. Long live Chino XL. Rest in paradise." Others to react were KXNG Crooked, Hi-Tek, E-40, Dante Ross, and Termanology. Additionally, Naughty By Nature, Young Dirty Bastard, Evidence, Living Legends, Sage Francis, Myka 9 and Stu Bangas also shared their condolences via comment or post on social media.