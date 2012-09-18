Chino XL
New hard thumping track from Chino XL with beat from Detroit's House Shoes, paying homage to the late J Dilla and Proof. Song is from the upcoming double CD RICANstruction "The Black Rosary" dropping September 25th.
By
Jacob Lewis
Sep 18, 2012
