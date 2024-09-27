Chino XL's Family Confirm The Rapper's Tragic Cause Of Death

Chino was 50 years old.

Chino XL was a hip hop legend. He was a veteran of the New York underground, and his skills were praised by everyone from Immortal Technique to Travis Barker. The rapper passed away on July 28. Details on his passing were difficult to come by, and the only real confirmation initially came from his family. They issued a statement that celebrated Chino XL's accomplishments without proving much in terms of specific information. Well, the family decided to share said information on September 28, and it's more heartbreaking than we realized.

Chino XL's family confirmed that the rapper died by suicide. They issued a statement on Friday that coincided with Suicide Awareness Month. "With the most profound sadness imaginable, we share the news that our beloved father decided to end his own Life," the family wrote. "It’s been the most painful and personal experience of our lives. But in honor of Suicide Awareness Month, we decided to share this truth. Dad would hope that this news may help someone else stay alive." The rapper was 50 years old.

Chino XL's Family Claimed That He Battled Depression

Chino XL performs at Highline Ballroom on September 15, 2016 in New York City.

Chino XL was a skilled surgeon with words, but the rapper preferred to keep his personal life under wraps. It has only been after his passing that friends and family have opened up about the struggles he endured. Both parties told TMZ that Chino XL battled depression for most of his adult life. It was also alleged that the rapper was diagnosed with congenital heart failure in 2020. There's no record of the rapper discussing either topic publicly.