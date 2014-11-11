Both a hip-hop artist and an activist of urban issues, Immortal Technique is known for his controversial lyrics that focus on political issues. Born in Peru and raised in Harlem, he began rapping in jail and on the streets of New York. Over the course of his career, he has released four albums – the first of which was in 2001 and the most recent in 2011. He is best known for his tracks “Dance With The Devil”, “Obnoxious”, and “Bin Laden”, just to name a few.

Throughout his career he has collaborated with many notable artists and producers including Mos Def, DJ Green Lanter, Chuck D, KRS-One, Rockin’ Squat, Diabolic, Jean Grae, Pumpkinhead, Dead Prez, Marley Marl, Public Enemy, Akir, Omen, Pharoahe Monch, Chino XL, Ras Kass, and several others. In 2013, he toured the US with Brother Ali.

He also announced that he is working on his fifth album called “The Middle Passage”. He has yet to announce specifics, but the project is expected to feature production from 9th Wonder and DJ Premier, among others. Expect it to drop in 2014.