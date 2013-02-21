Jacob Lewis
- NewsOn Some BullshitNew ish from the Konvict Muzic crooner, Akon called "On Some Bullshit"By Jacob Lewis
- NewsCakeBun B unearths some previously unreleased vocals from Pimp C (R.I.P.) and grabbed Krizzle as well as Lil Boosie for this smooth Southern tune "Cake" off Bun's "Epilogue" project.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsDouble CupYoung Jeezy, Ludacris, Juicy J, The Game and Yung Berg get recruited by DJ Infamous for this lean anthem called "Double Cup." Features production from KE On The Track.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsGreatnessChi-Town DJ - DJ Moondawg drops new joint with Universal signee YPBy Jacob Lewis
- NewsJulius CaesarBrand new joint from Frenchie while his out in Vegas called "Julius Caesar." Joint is produced by The Audibles.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsYou're Gone (Remix)JMSN and Ab Soul drop this collabo remix, as the two have a joint EP in the works. The smooth and jumping beat is provided by IAMNOBODI.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsDear Kendrick ("Control" Response)The hip hop world was set ablaze by KDot's "Control (HOF)" verse. Now Knicks guard Iman Shumpert fires back at Kendcirk on this J Muzick produced cut.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsThe FutureBone Thugs' Krayzie Bone drops off a new joint with a feature from Pozition.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsGo CrazyThe trio of IamSu!, Skip, and P-Lo are dropping a collective project as HBK Gang. Here's a cut off the upcoming project with Dave Steezy called "Go Crazy."By Jacob Lewis
- NewsAin't No Comin Down (Remix)"Stay Trippy" is only a few weeks away, and Juicy keeps giving the fans music. Here he gets a big collabo from Tip for the "Ain't No Comin Down" remix.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsComplicatedLil Scrappy drops off the lead track from his upcoming "Merlo's Way" mixtape on the track "Complicated" which he gets an assist from Gunplay.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsNever StrayHave you heard Rome Fortune's new track 13 Rome Fortune Never Stray Prod By Cito On The Be? It dropped on Tuesday, June 4th, 2013.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsThe Other SongHave you heard Rome Fortune's new track 12 Rome Fortune The Other Song Prod By DJ Spinz Ce? It dropped on Tuesday, June 4th, 2013.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsLights I've SeenListen to 10 Rome Fortune Lights I ve Seen Prod By Childish , a new offering from Rome Fortune, which was released on Tuesday, June 4th, 2013.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsVilla Money MinistriesBump 01 Rome Fortune, the latest cut from Rome Fortune featuring Villa Money Ministries Prod By DunDeal on the assist. It was released on Tuesday, June 4th, 2013.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsSpaceship IIAlex Wiley gets a nice guest from Chance The Rapper and GLC for "Spaceship II."By Jacob Lewis
- NewsMe & MineChase N. Cashe recruits Casey Veggies to drop bars over this smooth Merge & Deezy Of The U beat.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsSmoking With My StylistNipsey gives us a new track with the dope-titled "Smoking With My Stylist." Could this mean we'll be getting "The Marathon 3: Victory Lap" soon? Track is fairly radio-friendly, don't know if this trend will continue on his next project.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsMake A MilHere's a new track from OVO artist Part Next Door who Drake has cosigned. This is his first track "Make A Mil" but expect Drizzy and his camp to keep pushing the Toronto artist who has a little Weeknd in him.By Jacob Lewis
- News$100 BillHere's a snippet from the upcoming "The Great Gatsby" soundtrack which features Jay's "$100 Bill." Full soundtrack drops May 10th.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsRecklessStyles P drops a new one that's going to be featured on his "Float" LP where he links up with the Chef Raekwon.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsCongratulationsNo I.D. releases this smooth Cocaine 80s joint with his long time collaborator Common, and also features James Fauntleroy.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsCamouflage UnicornsGoing with the name N.O.R.E. (aka P.A.P.I.) on this one, Superthug let's go this collabo with Havoc and Tragedy which will be on Victor Santiago's "Student Of The Game" project.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsYall Niggaz Aint Hittaz (Remix)Gunplay offers up a nice features for Katie Got Bandz' remix to "Yall Niggaz Aint Hittaz" which will appear on her upcoming project.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsSacked UpSoulja drops off a leak from his upcoming "Foreign II" mixtape. This joint is called "Sacked Up."By Jacob Lewis
- NewsI Been On (Remix)It's all H-Town on this tune as Bun B, Z-Ro, Scareface, Willie D, Slim Thug and Lil Keke jump on this chop and screwed Timbo produced Beyonce tune.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsR.I.P. FreestyleAs part of his new "Top Notch Freestyle Friday" series, Tone Trump drops off this collabo effort over Jeezy's "R.I.P.' instrumental.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsKiss YouNew smooth tune from R&B singer Mario called "Kiss You."By Jacob Lewis
- NewsAll White ChoppaWith "Thug Love" dropping next week Honey Cocaine is building buzz for her project by dropping leaks. Here's the latest, "All White Choppa" with production by Dkevrim.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsShooting StarGucci jumps on the track for his new artist Young Thug for a cut off his "1017 Thug" mixtape.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsJungleAnother Gucci Mane collabo from Young Thug's "1017 Thug".By Jacob Lewis
- NewsReal Nigga MusicTravis Porter's Strap drops off a solo joint produced by Chophouze called "Real Nigga Music" which will be on Strap's upcoming solo project.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsI See WhyNew ish from Young Buck as he's gearing up to drop a new tape with his Ca$hville Records artist Tha City Paper, "G.A.S. (Gangsta & Street) 2." Here's a thumping track off the project called "I See Why."By Jacob Lewis
- NewsSeppukuIllroots 3 Exclusive from SaveMoneyBy Jacob Lewis
- NewsWorld FamousMaino links up with The Mafia for even more new tracks. While working on their next project they drop off this track "World Famous."By Jacob Lewis
- NewsBruh ManRoc Marciano is back again with new music and this time he goes in over this dark beat made famous on J-Love's Big L "Dangerzone" remix.By Jacob Lewis