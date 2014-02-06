Lawrence, Massachusetts- native Termanology is a hip-hop artist who released his first of many projects in 2003. Lawrence is not exactly known as a breeding ground of hip-hop artists, but Termanology and producer Statik Selektah both hail from the New England town. Since beginning his music career, Termanology has released six albums along with numerous other projects including two collaborative EP’s with Statik Selektah. He has collaborated with many notable artists and producers including Busta Rhymes, DJ Premier, Alchemist, Bun B, Styles P, Freeway, M.O.P., Royce da 5’9”, Consequence, Mims, Talib Kweli, Q-Tip, Canibus, Don Cannon, Joell Ortiz, and several others. He released a joint project with Lil Fame in 2012 called “Fizzyology”, and in 2013 he dropped his sixth album “G.O.Y.A. (Gunz or Yay Available). In terms of upcoming music, he will be dropping an EP called “Más G.O.Y.A.” in 2014.