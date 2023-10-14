Paul Wall And Termanology Follow-Up “Start 2 Finish” With “Start Finish Repeat”

Massachusetts and Houston talents form together once more to bring us a sequel to their 2022 album. We are talking about rappers Termanology and Paul Wall. Both have been in the game for decades now with established careers. Each of them has worked with legends and paved their own way, creating unique identities.

Paul and Term are back to give us a follow-up to their duo record from last year, Start 2 Finish. Some familiar faces return to this new project, Start Finish Repeat. Bun B, Nems, and Mia Jae are the notable names. However, Wall and Termanology add in other icons like Sheek Louch of The LOX, and the criminally underrated Big K.R.I.T.. There was also a bit of a rollout leading up to the release.

Listen To Start Finish Repeat From Paul Wall And Termanology

In fact, three singles were promoting this LP. The first was "Talk About It" with Large Professor. Coming up second was "Do It For The Ghetto" which has K.R.I.T. and Lakeith Rashad. Finally, Paul and Termanology put out "No Apologies" with Bun B and Deandre Nico. Give this album a try with the links above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album from Paul Wall and Termanology, Start Finish Repeat? Is this a better project than its predecessor, Start 2 Finish? Which tracks are you enjoying the most so far? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Paul Wall, Termanology, as well as all of the hottest album releases.

Start Finish Repeat Tracklist:

Wall Paper (No Chit Chat) Palm Trees (feat. AZ & Solene) It's Magic (feat. CL Smooth) Houston BBQ (feat. Bun B) Talk About It with Large Professor Positive Vibes (feat. Tony Sunshine) Do It For The Ghetto (feat. Big K.R.I.T. & Lakeith Rashad) Got It Made (feat. Peedie Crakk) Blue Bill Bandit Smoke Somethin' (feat. Sheek Louch) Leather Recliner (feat. Mia Jae) No Apologies (feat. Bun B & Deandre Nico) Real Life Start Finish Repeat (feat. Nems)

