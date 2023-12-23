Bun B And Statik Selektah Grab Stacked Roster For "Trillstatik 3"

Legendary Houston rapper and icon Bun B is one of the best in the history of Southern hip-hop. His instantly recognizable voice has made him one of the most influential names in the region. Today, he and veteran producer Statik Selektah, have just come through with their next collab album. It is a part of their series, Trillstatik.

This is now their third entry into this collection of projects. The first of Bun B and Statik's efforts came out in 2019. What was so impressive about that first installment was that it was rumored to be done in one 12-hour session. Number two's deluxe came out four years later to the day.

Listen To Trillstatik 3 By Bun B And Statik Selektah

<a href="https://statikselekt.bandcamp.com/album/trillstatik-3">Trillstatik 3 by Bun B & Statik Selektah</a>

Now, the legendary duo is back right before the holiday to make it a trilogy. These projects have always been heavy on the features. This one is no different, as Bun and Statik are bringing old and new talents. You will find Boldy James, Lord Sko, Paul Wall, Benny The Butcher, Talib Kweli, Smoke DZA, and so many more. Currently, Trillstatik 3 is available exclusively on bandcamp. There is no word if it will see a widespread release.

Is this the best installment in the Trillstatik series, why or why not? Who had the best feature appearance?

Trillstatik 3 Tracklist:

Welcome Back Trillselda (feat. Benny The Butcher & Rome Streetz) Set It Stone (feat. Method Man & JFK) We Got a Problem, Houston (feat. Paul Wall & Boldy James) Super Legend (feat. NEMS & Smif N Wessun) Outside (feat. Millyz, Propain, & Mia Jae) Day In The Life (feat. Kota the Friend & Talib Kweli) Focused On The M's (feat. Termanology & Flee Lord) Big S*** (feat. Lukah & UFO Fev) Generational Wealth (feat. Lord Sko, & CJ Fly) In Memory Of (feat. TF & Cal Wayne) Speak Easy (feat. Grafh & Neek da Skittz) Vegas Lights (feat. Smoke DZA & Wais P) Down For You (feat. Haile Supreme) All Night Thing (feat. Jinell & Sam Jay)

