Canibus Returns With "The Almighty Era V2: The Final Chapter"

BY Elias Andrews 134 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
canibuscanibus
The rapper gives fans what they want.

Canibus is on the short list of greatest cult rappers of all time. He never really broke through to the mainstream, but the things that kept him from breaking through is what makes him so beloved. His wordplay is bizarre and esoteric. His concepts are ambitious and sometimes unwieldy. But he can rap with the best of them. Canibus is back with a new album, The Almighty Era V2: The Final Chapter, and gives fans everything they could possibly want. The rapper still has bars for day.

"Curmudgeon" is an absolute show stopper of an opener. The beat is simply and hooky, and Canibus absolutely bombs on the listeners with impressive double and triple entendres. The Almighty Era is a bit long in the tooth, but thankfully, Canibus brings in other rappers to break things up. Kurupt, Ras Kass and Killah Priest come together over the menacing "Believer." Killah Priest Kass returns for the equally tense "Part 2" (and a few other spots). Elsewhere, Canibus and the late Chino XL spar on the aptly titled "We Just Spit Bars." Another posthumous icon, DMX steals the show on the menacing "Enta Meta (Remix)." This is tough hip hop that feels beamed in from the 90s in the best way possible.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Rappers Who Tried To Create Beef But It Didn't Pan Out As Expected

Canibus Drops Bars Alongside Legendary Features

The Almighty Era V2: The Final Chapter tracklist:

  1. Curmudgeon
  2. Believer (featuring Kurupt, Killah Priest & Ras Kass)
  3. We Just Spit Bars (featuring Chino XL)
  4. Lord Cyborg
  5. Shot Gunz In Hell (featuring RJ Payne)
  6. Princibly This
  7. I.C.F. (featuring Rakim & Chino XL)
  8. Desperados Pt. 2 (featuring Hus KingPin)
  9. He Who Cut Down the Hemp Tree
  10. One Step Closer to Infinity
  11. Part (featuring Killah Priest & Ras Kass)
  12. Enta Meta (Remix) [featuring DMX]
  13. Abu La-Haab
  14. Mass Malthusian Delusions
  15. Hydra
  16. Morticians (featuring Kurupt, Killah Priest & Ras Kass)
  17. Every Right Thinking American
  18. Loyalty (featuring Kool G Rap, Chris Rivers & KXNG Crooked)
  19. Apocalips Now (featuring Kurupt, Killah Priest & Ras Kass)
  20. Master Builders (featuring K-Solo & Master Builders)
  21. The Poets Palaquin
  22. The Demi Side (featuring Rockness Monsta & Hus KingPin)

Read More: LL Cool J Reflects On Canibus Beef: "I Think It Was More My Fault"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Mixtapes HRSMN Return With Apocalyptic New Album "The Last Ride" 2.5K
Mixtapes Killah Priest Unleashes "Ragnarok" Remix Album 1181
News Ras Kass 1.9K
Fat Beats Records News The HRSMN Ride Again With "Believer/False Profits" 1.9K