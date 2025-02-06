Canibus Returns With "The Almighty Era V2: The Final Chapter"

Canibus is on the short list of greatest cult rappers of all time. He never really broke through to the mainstream, but the things that kept him from breaking through is what makes him so beloved. His wordplay is bizarre and esoteric. His concepts are ambitious and sometimes unwieldy. But he can rap with the best of them. Canibus is back with a new album, The Almighty Era V2: The Final Chapter, and gives fans everything they could possibly want. The rapper still has bars for day.

"Curmudgeon" is an absolute show stopper of an opener. The beat is simply and hooky, and Canibus absolutely bombs on the listeners with impressive double and triple entendres. The Almighty Era is a bit long in the tooth, but thankfully, Canibus brings in other rappers to break things up. Kurupt, Ras Kass and Killah Priest come together over the menacing "Believer." Killah Priest Kass returns for the equally tense "Part 2" (and a few other spots). Elsewhere, Canibus and the late Chino XL spar on the aptly titled "We Just Spit Bars." Another posthumous icon, DMX steals the show on the menacing "Enta Meta (Remix)." This is tough hip hop that feels beamed in from the 90s in the best way possible.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Canibus Drops Bars Alongside Legendary Features

The Almighty Era V2: The Final Chapter tracklist: