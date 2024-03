Ras Kass is a member for rap super groups HRSMN, with Canibus, Killah Priest, and Kurupt, and Golden State Warriors with Xzibit and Saafir. He has consistently put out mixtapes, collaboration albums, and solo projects since the mid 90’s. In a game where rappers come and go, Ras Kass has managed to stay, with his prowess on the mic unquestioned.