Scar Tissue - Song by Ras Kass, Treach, & Wais P

Ras Kass is back with another lean and mean banger for New Music Friday. This week, he's here with Treach of Naughty By Nature and Roc-A-Fella's Wais P on the song "Scar Tissue." Featuring military/machine gun-like drums and gritty performances, the song exudes Ras Kass's trademark mic presence. Based on his previous single, "42" featuring Smif-N-Wessun, Leopard Eats Face, is not going to be a chill album experience by any means. However, that's not necessarily a bad thing when an artist like Ras Kass is at the helm. Expect the album to arrive sometime in early 2026. You can stream "Scar Tissue" below.
Release Date: October 31, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Leopard Eats Face (2026)