42 - Song by Ras Kass & Smif-N-Wessun

Ras Kass, one of the most consistent West Coast legends, is kicking off is next album rollout with "42" featuring Smif-N-Wessun.

West Coast rap icon Ras Kass is still going more than strong these days, and it's proven by "42." It's the first single to his upcoming album Leopard Eats Face, which according to a press release, will be out sometime in January 2026. To one's surprise, it's going to involve a lot of political and societal commentary. Per the press release, the title is a "metaphorical commentary on political and social issues, particularly within the context of internet and sociopolitical discourse." "42" is a nod to the game-changing baseball great Jackie Robinson, who played for the Dodgers who were both based in Brooklyn and of course, in Los Angeles. It's a clever one too, seeing as NY MC Smif-N-Wessun is here too, bouncing off the feral energy the song provides on all fronts. Check out the duo's first-ever record together in the meantime below.

