Da Beatminerz Are Not Suffering From "Stifled Creativity" On Their First LP Two Decades Later

The longstanding tandem delivers a massive 22-song collection.

"We started working on this album in 2009… the focus was to stick to our core sound. We just wanted to bring back our traditional way of attempting a classic album. Everybody has their own type of hip-hop that they love. Well, this is ours". Those were the words of Mr. Walt, one half of the producing tandem, Da Beatminerz, speaking about their album, Stifled Creativity, according to The Source.

Mr. Walt and DJ Devil Dee have been in the business for about 30 years at this point. So, the former's comments about what type of rap they love and what they like to stick to are accurate. Across the 22-track escapade, you are going to hear what this duo has perfected up until this point. From stellar sample flips and disc scratching, Da Beatminerz are just further cementing their talents here. Even taking 20 years off in between albums cannot stifle their creativity. If you want to check out their insane boom-bap beats, as well as lyrical genius KRS-One, Ras Kass, and more, see the links below.

Listen To Stifled Creativity By Da Beatminerz

Stifled Creativity Tracklist:

  1. Intro-Live from Bushwick General Hospital, Part 1 with Zoi Ellis, DJ Rell
  2. Seckle with KRS-One
  3. Product with Ruste Juxx
  4. Back In Style with Ras Kass
  5. Champion with Mickey Factz
  6. Martial Law with Apathy
  7. Fear None with The Villainz
  8. It's All 4 U with Hailey Hiatt, Al Skratch
  9. Can't Live Without It with Mraquee, Monifah
  10. Live From Bushwick General Hospital, Part 2
  11. ANTI with Black Moon
  12. The Birds with Bishop Lamont
  13. Adore [HER] with Keith Murray
  14. Where You From with Loaf Muzik
  15. B-Ville Pioneers with General Steele, Lil Fame
  16. Cheeba with Stahhr, Camp Lo
  17. It's All 4 U [REPRISE] with Hailey Hiatt, AZ
  18. 100 Proof with Ras Kass
  19. Live From Bushwick General Hospital, Part 3
  20. My Year with De Las Soul, Rasheed Chappell, Pharoahe Monch, Corey Glover
  21. Back In Style [REMIX] with Ras Kass
  22. Seckle ..... ONCE AGAIN with KRS-One, Smif-N-Wessun

