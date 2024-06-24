Da Beatminerz Are Not Suffering From "Stifled Creativity" On Their First LP Two Decades Later

"We started working on this album in 2009… the focus was to stick to our core sound. We just wanted to bring back our traditional way of attempting a classic album. Everybody has their own type of hip-hop that they love. Well, this is ours". Those were the words of Mr. Walt, one half of the producing tandem, Da Beatminerz, speaking about their album, Stifled Creativity, according to The Source.

Mr. Walt and DJ Devil Dee have been in the business for about 30 years at this point. So, the former's comments about what type of rap they love and what they like to stick to are accurate. Across the 22-track escapade, you are going to hear what this duo has perfected up until this point. From stellar sample flips and disc scratching, Da Beatminerz are just further cementing their talents here. Even taking 20 years off in between albums cannot stifle their creativity. If you want to check out their insane boom-bap beats, as well as lyrical genius KRS-One, Ras Kass, and more, see the links below.