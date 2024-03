Bishop Lamont got his break after meeting Dr. Dre on the set of The Game’s music video for “Dreams.” According to Dr. Dre, besides Eminem, Bishop was the only artist who made him uncomfortable, in a good way. His edgy lyrics pushed the line that many rappers were afraid to cross, similar to Eminem. Bishop has worked with a plethora of rappers including Snoop Dogg, Warren G, DJ Khalil, Xzibit, 50 Cent, Pete Rock, and more.