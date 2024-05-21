Da Beatminerz Recruit Loads Of Guests, Including De La Soul, For Album Single "My Year"

What happens when you combine talented producers and rappers together on one record? You are going to a terrific track that you are going to want to spin over and over again. That is exactly the case with this new Da Beatminerz single "My Year" with a feature from De La Soul. However, the latter are not the only spitters on this boom-bap cut. "My Year" also includes the talents from Pharoahe Monche, Rasheed Chappell, and Corey Glover.

For those who are not familiar, Da Beatminerz are a hip-hop production collective from Bushwick, Brooklyn, New York. They have developed into one of the longest standing groups in the genre's history. To be more specific, they have been doing the business for over 30 years. "My Year" is the second promotional track for what will be their first album in two decades.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Accused Of Leaking Alleged Diddy & Meek Mill Audio By Jaguar Wright

Listen To "My Year" By De La Soul, Da Beatminerz, Pharoahe Monch, Rasheed Chappell, & Corey Glover

It is titled Stifled Creativity and it will be out on June 21. Fun fact: it will be out the day before the 20-year anniversary of that last record, Fully Loaded w/ Statik. One half of the production duo, Mr. Walt, detailed the process of getting this song out to the masses. "My Year" was one of the first songs we worked on when we started the album and the order you hear them in is the order we made. It took a minute to get Dave's vocals because of his health. When we got them, We were so grateful and appreciative. He didn't have to do the song, but he came through & that the world to me, he explains. "I met Rasheed through Kenny Dope. When I heard him, I automatically wanted to work with him, so when we put the blueprint together for the song, I knew he would fit perfectly." We could not agree with Mr. Walt, the track is incredible.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "My Year" by De La Soul, Da Beatminerz, Pharoahe Monch, Rasheed Chappell, and Corey Glover? Is this the strongest single from Stifled Creativity, why or why not? Who had the best rapping performance? Will this be one of the better albums of the year, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding De La Soul, Da Beatminerz, Pharoahe Monch, Rasheed Chappell, and Corey Glover. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Kanye West's Old Comments About Diddy Resurface As Cassie Assault Footage Leaks Online