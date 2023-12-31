Kid Capri Is Cancer-Free, Reveals Why He Kept His Battle A Secret

A celebration is certainly in order for Kid Capri, who just announced that after a year-long battle with cancer, he's been given a clean bill of health. While the DJ overcoming his health problems is impressive in its own right, he also took part in the festivities surrounding Hip Hop 50 this year, refusing to let his diagnosis hold him back. He took to Instagram to share the news yesterday, also explaining why he previously decided to keep his battle under wraps.

The NYC native posted a photo of himself in a doctor's office alongside a powerful caption. “God is great! 3 days ago, I found out that I’m cancer free! Been dealing with it all year while I was doing everything I was doing for hip hop 50,” he revealed. “I had 2 surgeries and never said anything publicly about what I was going through, I’m not an attention whore, so I didn’t want to say anything, so that it didn’t look like i wanted pity.”

Kid Capri Didn't Want To Look Like He "Wanted Pity"

“But now that it’s over, I figure I let my fans and friends know, I’m very happy, this year I did a lot, but come 2024, I’m getting even crazier than I did in 2023!! Thank you God! #kidcapri #partyking #therealLOVE #happynewyear #happyholidays," Kid Capri concluded. As expected, countless fans and peers are showing their support in the artist's comments section.

“God bless you we love you Capri [praying hands emoji],” Fat Joe wrote. "YOU HAVE SO MUCH MORE OF GODS WORK TO DO MY BRO. BLESSINGS TO YOU AND YOUR BEAUTIFUL FAMILY202more [fire emoji],” Doug E. Fresh added. What do you think of Kid Capri revealing that he was battling cancer throughout the year? What about the DJ announcing that he's officially cancer-free? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

